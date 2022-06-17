Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Vaccines for young kids, immunity test, Paxlovid & more

In the United States, more than 86 million people have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic as of Friday, June 17, according to Johns Hopkins University.

To date, more than 1 million people in the U.S. have died. Worldwide, there have been more than 537 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including about 3 million cases since one week ago.

Additionally, over 6.3 million have died from the virus globally. Roughly 221 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated as of June 17 — 66.8% of the population — and 104 million of those people have gotten their first booster shot, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Roughly 90% of the U.S. lives in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Level, the agency says as of June 10. About 10% of Americans reside in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level. For them, it’s recommended to wear a mask while indoors in public.

The CDC reports COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide as of June 8.

Omicron and its subvariants dominated all positive U.S. cases for the week ending June 11.

Here’s what happened between June 12 and June 17.

Kids under 5 could soon get COVID vaccine after FDA recommendation. What to know

Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisors recommended authorizing Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for emergency usein U.S. babies and children 6 months and older on Wednesday, June 15.

This came after the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee reviewed whether the benefits of the shots outweigh potential risks based on the data presented by both companies. For both vaccine brands, committee members voted unanimously in support of their use for young children, The Associated Press reported.

Now it is up to the FDA to decide whether to issue the authorization that would allow the youngest age groups in the country to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A test to measure your COVID immunity? It could soon be available in US

A rapid blood test that can measure a person’s immunity to COVID-19 with quick turnaround results could be made available in the U.S. soon.

The Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency in charge of regulating medicines and biological products, is currently assessing the test created by Mount Sinai Health System researchers, the health system said in a June 13 news release. The test has received certification for commercial use in Europe.

COVID may harm babies’ brain development if mom is infected while pregnant, study says

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 while pregnant, the infection may harm the baby’s brain development, a new study has found.

This new finding follows prior research that has shown a connection between viral infections, including the flu, when pregnant and “neurodevelopmental outcomes” in babies such as anxiety and depression, autism, bipolar disorder, cerebral palsy, cognitive dysfunction, and schizophrenia, researchers noted.

Babies exposed to COVID-19 in the womb, especially those in the third trimester phase of development, had a higher rate of brain development issues in the first 12 months after birth compared to unexposed babies, the study published June 9 in the journal JAMA Network Open concluded.

Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor’s advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.

DeSantis defends state decision not to order COVID vaccines for young kids

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday defended the state’s decision not to preorder COVID-19 pediatric vaccines for children under 5, saying that parents who want the shots can access them without the state’s help.

“Our Department of Health has been very clear: The risks outweigh the benefits and we recommend against,’’ DeSantis said at a news conference in the Everglades to announce the state’s annual python capture challenge.

“Doctors can get it. Hospitals can get it. But there’s not going to be any state programs that are going to be trying to, you know, get COVID jabs to infants and toddlers and newborns,” he said. “That’s not something that we think is appropriate, and so that’s not where we’re going to be utilizing our resources in that regard.”

Can everyone who tests positive for COVID get Paxlovid medication? We asked a University of Kansas doctor

Those who test positive for COVID-19 have more treatment options available to them now than at any point in the pandemic so far. Among them is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral medication that’s currently available as a five-day course of pills.

But despite this drug’s availability in the Kansas City area, we’ve heard from readers that some infected with COVID-19 have been unable to access it.

The FDA has only released broad criteria for when the drug should be prescribed in its Emergency Use Authorization, which leaves a lot up to the discretion of prescribing doctors. Policies for who is prescribed the medication can vary from hospital to hospital, and even doctor to doctor.

Associated Press reporter Carla K. Johnson and McClatchy reporters Alex Roarty and Natalie Wallington also contributed to this report.