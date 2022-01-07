Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Fake COVID testing sites, boosters, ‘flurona’ & more

Julia Marnin
·8 min read

In the United States, more than 58.4 million people have tested positive for coronavirus as of Friday, Jan. 7, amid the omicron variant’s spread, according to Johns Hopkins University. Out of those numbers, 833,000 Americans have died.

Throughout the world, there have been more than 300 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. Additionally, 5.4 million worldwide have died from the virus.

There are more than 207 million U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated to date – 62.4% of the population – and 72.9 million of those people have gotten a booster shot as of Jan. 6, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Here’s what happened between Jan. 2 and Jan. 7:

Fully vaccinated and just got COVID? Here’s how long you should wait to get a booster

If you are fully vaccinated, just tested positive for COVID-19 and are trying to get a booster shot, you’ll need to wait a bit for your extra jab, according to experts.

Dr. Jorge Luis Salinas of Stanford University in California told McClatchy News that you should wait until you recover and your COVID-19 symptoms subside before getting in line for a booster. Salinas focuses on infectious diseases at the university.

If you get a breakthrough infection while vaccinated, you might not need a booster “for three to six months after (you) have recovered, though it would be safe to obtain a booster dose as early as two weeks after full resolution of symptoms,” Dr. Angela Branche, an associate professor of infectious diseases and co-director of the Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit at University of Rochester Medical Center in New York, said.

Here’s what other experts said:

Fully vaccinated and just got COVID? Here’s how long you should wait to get a booster

Can you get a coronavirus vaccine while COVID positive? Here’s what to know

Do not get any coronavirus vaccine while COVID-19 positive to protect others, such as health care workers, against potentially getting the virus, according to the CDC

The agency says you should wait until your symptoms go away and you know you’ve fully recovered – meeting the criteria to end personal quarantine that was recently updated by the CDC.

Continue reading to learn more about what the CDC says:

Can you get a coronavirus vaccine while COVID positive? Here’s what to know

When should you get a COVID vaccine if you’re pregnant? Here’s what a study found

A recent study in which 1,300 pregnant patients participated showed that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant can bolster antibodies. .

Based on the findings, researchers discovered that those who are pregnant should not delay getting vaccinated against the virus.

“The message here is that you can get vaccinated at any point during pregnancy and it is likely going to be beneficial to you and your baby at the time of birth — and of course by getting vaccinated early you will be protecting yourself and your baby throughout the pregnancy,” study author Dr. Yawei Jenny Yang, assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, said in a news release.

Read more to learn about the research findings in-depth:

When should you get a COVID vaccine if you’re pregnant? Here’s what a study found

Consider swabbing your nose — and throat — for rapid COVID tests, some experts say

While taking an at-home rapid test for COVID-19, anecdotal evidence suggests that alongside swabbing your nose, you should also swab your throat as the omicron variant spreads.

“Symptoms are starting [very] early [with] Omicron. This means that there is a chance the virus isn’t yet growing in the nose when you first test,” said Dr. Michael Mina, a former associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, on Twitter. “[The] virus may start further down. Throat swab [and] nasal may improve chances a swab picks up virus.”

Here’s what other experts are saying about throat swabbing:

Consider swabbing your nose — and throat — for rapid COVID tests, some experts say

CDC recommends getting COVID booster sooner if you got Pfizer, 3rd dose for some kids

If you are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you can get a booster shot a bit sooner than previously suggested, the CDC recommends.

The wait period for an mRNA booster of one’s choosing is shortened from six months to five months after getting a second Pfizer dose, the CDC announced Jan. 4.

Additionally, the CDC is recommending “moderately or severely immunocompromised” children ages five to 11 to get an additional vaccine dose 28 days after their second shot.

Here’s why the new recommendations were issued:

CDC recommends getting COVID booster sooner if you got Pfizer, 3rd dose for some kids

CDC considers updating COVID isolation rules following pushback on testing, Fauci says

On Dec. 27, the CDC shortened the isolation time for those who are asymptomatic or have “resolving symptoms” while infected with coronavirus to five days instead of 10. Additionally, the five days should be followed by another five days of mask-wearing.

However, this has prompted criticism, including from some experts, due to there being no testing requirement in the updated isolation guidelines.

Because of this, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said on Jan. 2 that these new guidelines could be re-considered.

“There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people at that five day period to get tested,” Fauci said Jan. 2 while appearing on ABC’s “This Week.

“That is something that is now under consideration.”

Read more to see what Fauci said and why the CDC updated its guidelines:

CDC considers updating COVID isolation rules following pushback on testing, Fauci says

COVID test positivity rates are breaking records. How your state ranks as of Jan. 4

As of Jan. 4, states in the Northeast have the highest percentage of positive COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins data compiled by Becker’s Hospital Review.

However, states in the South are in the top 20 with the Midwest closely behind in terms of positive virus cases.

Read more to see how your state ranked as of Jan. 4:

COVID test positivity rates are breaking records. How your state ranks as of Jan. 4

CDC says it won’t change definition of fully vaccinated to include boosters. Here’s why

On Jan. 4, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said you’re still considered fully vaccinated after receiving two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and one dose of the J&J vaccine, despite the availability of booster shots.

This follows a push to change the definition because of how booster shots can increase protection in the face of the omicron variant.

“That definition is not changing,” Walensky said during a White House briefing.

Here’s what else she said:

CDC says it won’t change definition of fully vaccinated to include boosters. Here’s why

What is ‘flurona’, and should you worry about it during flu season? What experts say

After Israel, California, Texas and others reported their first known cases of a patient having both the flu and COVID-19, ideas and panic about “flurona” began to spread.

As coronavirus infections are running high with the highly transmissible omicron variant, the odds of being infected with both the flu and COVID-19 are higher, and the U.S. will see more cases of this “flurona” in the near future, experts warn.

But don’t freak out just yet — If you are vaccinated against both influenza and COVID-19, you are unlikely to be majorly affected by this flu and COVID-19 combination, experts say.

Here’s what else you should know about flurona:

What is ‘flurona’, and should you worry about it during flu season? What experts say

Why are vaccinated people catching COVID? It doesn’t mean vaccines aren’t working

Those who are unvaccinated are at the highest risk for catching COVID-19 and having more severe outcomes, experts say, but even the fully vaccinated are susceptible.

Here’s what you should know:

Why are vaccinated people catching COVID? It doesn’t mean vaccines aren’t working

Cloth masks no longer good enough as University of Arizona updates rules for omicron

Cloth masks will no longer meet the University of Arizona’s COVID-19 face mask requirements as the omicron coronavirus variant spreads across the U.S., the school said Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The school said it’s requiring the use of “surgical or higher-grade (KN95, KF94 and N99) face masks” in all indoor spaces where it’s not possible to social distance, in any university-operated facility “where patients or human research subjects participating in clinical research are seen in person,” in places where PPE has always been required and on public transportation provided by the school.

Cloth face masks can still be worn on top of a surgical mask to “improve fit and increase protection.”

Here’s what else you should know:

Cloth masks no longer good enough as University of Arizona updates rules for omicron

Does being infected with the omicron variant protect you against delta? What to know

Emerging research suggests that individuals with COVID-19 caused by omicron develop significant protection against the delta variant.

The laboratory study out of South Africa tested a group of 15 volunteers, both previously vaccinated and not, who were infected with omicron. Blood plasma samples were taken from each, and researchers observed how the antibodies performed in contact with omicron and delta.

Read on to learn more:

Does being infected with the omicron variant protect you against delta? What to know

Fake COVID testing sites are popping up across the US, officials warn. How to spot one

Reports of unauthorized “pop-up” testing sites have officials sounding the alarm about scammers taking advantage of the pandemic to get to people’s money and personal information.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recently called on his state’s Attorney General’s office to investigate what he called “fly by night” testing sites, according to WLS.

Read more on how to spot these fake sites:

Fake COVID testing sites are popping up across the US, officials warn. How to spot one

Which face masks best protect children against the omicron variant? What experts say

While that cloth mask is better than nothing, experts agree that it’s time to upgrade masks in favor of ones of higher quality. Those cloth masks are “little more than facial decorations,” Dr. Leana Wen, a public health professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University, said on CNN.

Omicron spreads more quickly and is highly transmissible, so much that it can cut through fabric face masks, experts say.

Here’s what else you should know:

Which face masks best protect children against the omicron variant? What experts say

Reporters Katie Camero, Tanasia Kenney, Bailey Aldridge, Mike Stunson, Mitchell Willetts, Hayley Fowler and Mariah Rush contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-J&J says its single dose protects against breakthrough COVID-19 for up to 6 months

    Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that a real-world study showed its single shot COVID-19 vaccine protects against breakthrough infections and hospitalizations for up to six months. J&J said protection against infection from its single dose vaccine starts to wane only from the fourth month compared to the second month in the case of two-dose vaccines from rivals Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's as well as Moderna . No waning of protection was found for ICU admissions for all the three vaccines, J&J said.

  • Here's How Long Booster Vaccines Take to Replenish Your COVID-19 Immunity

    Most people know COVID-19 vaccines take at least two weeks to create strong antibodies after a first vaccine, but experts say a third dose shot may work to replenish immunity sooner.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Blackhawks' Fleury out of protocol; Rangers' Panarin added

    Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. Fleury, 37, was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. Chicago also moved forward Josiah Slavin from the taxi squad to its active roster. Forward MacKenzie Entwistle was shifted to the taxi squad, and goalte

  • Vikings won't have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler was left inactive due to a calf injury. He had been listed as doubtful on the Vikings’ injury report. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, though he was a full participant in Friday’s practice. The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without qua

  • Nurse: Anunoby’s improved strength, athleticism helping his offensive game

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse praised OG Anunoby’s developing strength and physicality to create shots and diversify his offensive game after their team’s win over the Knicks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski capture bronze in 2-woman bobsleigh at World Cup in Latvia

    Canada's Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski won bronze in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday. The Canadians finished two runs in 1 minute, 42.12 seconds (0.24 seconds back) for their fourth two-woman bronze medal of the season and seventh overall since teaming up following the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian duo has only missed the podium in two races this season. De Bruin was comi

  • Young Canadian squad races to fifth in World Cup luge relay in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany — Canada's young luge team raced to fifth place in the relay at a World Cup on Sunday. Trinity Ellis, a 19-year-old from Pemberton, B.C., Reid Watts, a 23-year-old from Whistler, B.C., and Calgarians Devin Wardrope (19) and Cole Zajanski (20) had a combined time of two minutes 25.587 seconds. "We are happy with the result even though our run wasn't the best," said Wardrope. "Getting the experience of racing the relay now is going to be so beneficial for us in our future slidi

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • VanVleet praises Raptors’ spirit and enthusiasm after win vs. Knicks

    Following a 35-point performance against the Knicks, Fred VanVleet had many good things to say about the Raptors’ core. He’s confident that Toronto will be a tough team to beat once they’re back to full health and continue to build on their chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Carr, Raiders beat Colts 23-20 to close in on playoff spot

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson's winning 33-yard field goal as time expired, and the Raiders beat Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts 23-20 on Sunday to move one step closer to an AFC wild card. After Michael Badgley kicked a tying 41-yard field goal for Indianapolis with 1:56 left, Carr and the Raiders got the ball back at their 25 after a touchback. Carr found Hunter Renfrow for 24 yards on third-and-10 in the final minute, setting the stage for Carl

  • Broncos have never fixed their shortcomings under Vic Fangio

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Coach Vic Fangio staunchly defended his embattled coordinators Pat Shurmur and Tom McMahon during the Broncos' bye week, saying he needed to help them fix the multitude of maladies that were threatening to derail Denver's once promising season. No repairs were ever completed and the Broncos (7-9) chug into 2022 with five consecutive losing seasons and a playoff drought stretched to six years. Most of the blame falls on a spectacularly sloppy special teams unit and an inco

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • VanVleet has seven three-pointers in Raptors' 120-105 win over Knicks

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet drilled seven three-point jumpers and 35 points total to help the Toronto Raptors dispatch the shorthanded New York Knicks 120-105 on Sunday. The victory pushed the Raptors (16-17) past the Knicks (17-20) and into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, the final spot for the play-in tournament after the regular season. VanVleet's performance came on the heels of a 31-point outing in Toronto's win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, giving him back-to-back games

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • B.C. hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player

    Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.