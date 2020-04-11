Coronavirus: War veteran Albert Chambers discharged from hospital

A 99-year-old second world war veteran has been discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

Albert Chambers, who will be 100 in July, developed symptoms of covid-19 after being admitted to Doncaster Royal Infirmary following a fall.

He was transferred to Tickhill Road in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, where he was given oxygen and made a full recovery.

Nurses performed a socially-distanced "guard of honour" for Mr Chambers as he left the building.

He thanked the hospital staff for the treatment he received saying: "It couldn't have been better."

Mr Chambers was a Cold Stream Guard who at one time helped to protect Buckingham Palace.

Albert Chambers - Reuters/NHS Foundation Trust

He was wounded in World War Two and spent three years as a prisoner in a war camp.

Stephen Gater, his grandson, said: "My grandad is amazing. He's pretty incredible. He's not only survived the war and being in prison camp, now he's won the battle with coronavirus."