Coronavirus: Wales to open garden centres and relax exercise rules from Monday

Wales will remain in lockdown for another three weeks to avoid "a return of the virus" - but restrictions will be eased slightly from Monday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the rules in place have "helped us all to save lives" and that if they were to change, Wales would see hospital admissions soar.

He added that he believes that the R number (the rate of infection) in Wales, was at 0.8.

But he said that three changes will be made to restrictions from Monday.

They are:

Mr Drakeford went on to say that vulnerable people must continue to shield and over 70s should continue to take extra care, adding that he is committed to "keeping our people safe".

He said that he expects 800 more people to join the "very sad and sombre list" of deaths - but that if lockdown was fully lifted, the number of deaths could reach 7,200.

Mr Drakeford's commitment to the lockdown measures echoes that of the Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said on Thursday that the restrictions would continue to be in place after Monday.

Ms Sturgeon gave a similar warning that the lockdown "must be extended" in Scotland and easing any restrictions would be "very, very risky".