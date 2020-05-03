Coronavirus: 'Vintage' Coronation Street and Emmerdale to air as soaps reveal when they will run out of episodes

Vintage episodes of Coronation Street and Emmerdale are to be aired as the soap operas run out of new episodes.

Production of the shows was stopped in March as the country went into coronavirus lockdown. Broadcaster ITV has since reduced the number of episodes aired.

Emmerdale will run out of episodes at the end of May, while Coronation Street will last into June.

Fans can catch the vintage episodes on ITV's on-demand platform, ITV Hub, from Monday.

Some of the Street's best known characters, such as Bet Lynch, Mavis Wilton, Raquel Wolstenhulme and Mike Baldwin, will feature in episodes from 1995.

Emmerdale will go back to December 1995, ahead of villainous Chris Tate's wedding, and in the midst of Kim Tate's affair.

The broadcaster is already screening classic episodes on ITV3.

The episodes will give "soap fans a trip down memory lane and a chance to relive some of soapland's most iconic characters", ITV said.

ITV has said that the soaps could return to screens without older cast members and with actors staying six feet apart.