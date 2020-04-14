Coronavirus: 'Very difficult' for ICU doctor as he treats critically ill colleagues

A critical care doctor has told Sky News he is now having to treat his own colleagues in his hospital's intensive care unit.

Dr Alan Courtney described seeing several healthcare workers being struck down by COVID-19, despite being "fit and well".

One of those was a senior staff nurse who fell ill while treating patients with the disease on a respiratory ward.

"The toughest day I have had was realising half your wards are filled with healthcare professionals," said Dr Courtney. "Dealing with one of your own being sick is a sobering thought.

"I remember being on a night shift and looking after some healthcare workers from our hospital who were admitted.

"At that stage for a variety of reasons we only had five units on our ward and on two of those units were healthcare workers from the hospital. I found it very difficult."

He said seeing his colleagues fighting for their lives was soul destroying.

The British Medical Association claims that thousands of hospital staff are still not being given the proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect themselves as they treat coronavirus patients up and down the country.

Dr Courtney told Sky News: "We get the cream of the crop in critical care when it comes to PPE but this is a big issue which we must get right."

He added: "The thing that continues to worry me the most was seeing one of our nursing staff being our sickest patient and being up most the night just trying to get her better and seeing she was deteriorating quickly."

The pressure on doctors is high, with many feeling increasingly strained, said Dr Courtney. He said the intensive care unit where he works has seen "a steady flow of people coming in" being treated for coronavirus.

"We have had one man in his 40s who passed away when we were planning to discharge. We think it was a clot to the lungs. We also had a 13-year-old boy not have his family by him as he died," Dr Courtney said.

"All of this shows just how devastating this virus is and rams home just how serious this pandemic is and how it's only going to get worse. I'm just really hoping we can get through it."

At least four frontline retired NHS medics in England and Wales have died having returned to the NHS to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr Courtney said: "I don't know what's more tragic, the medics who have come out of retirement and have died or the younger ones who have died and have left young children behind.

"This is all so heartbreaking. I hope everyone now starts to take this seriously."