Venue fined £10,000 for breaching coronavirus rules after police find 120 people at wedding reception

Police were called to a venue in Telford where they found 120 people at a wedding reception. (Stock picture: Getty)

A venue in Telford has been hit with a £10,000 fine after police found 120 guests at a wedding reception.

West Mercia Police said officers were called to the venue in Stafford Park, Telford, at around 4.45pm on Friday to reports of a ‘post-wedding party’ taking place.

Once there, they found around 120 people, the force said.

Until last week, a maximum of 30 people were allowed at wedding ceremonies and receptions in England as part of coronavirus regulations, but that number is due to be halved to 15 from Monday following extra measures announced by Boris Johnson.

#COVIDfine! We've hit a Telford venue with a £10,000 fine today (Friday) for breaching COVID laws by hosting a wedding believed to be attended by around 120 people.



It is unacceptable that a minority of people are continuing to disregard the rules



Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley, from West Mercia Police, said: “The majority of our communities are adhering to the new COVID legislation and laws and are acting very responsibly.

“It is therefore unacceptable that a minority of people are continuing to disregard the rules and as a consequence a £10,000 fine was given to the organisation hosting the wedding party in Telford.

“It is believed that around 120 people were attending the event in Stafford Park, all of whom left the venue when we attended and spoke to them. Therefore no fixed penalty notices were given to the guests."

He added: “We are taking a robust enforcement approach towards those who choose to intentionally break the law and in order to help suppress the virus and protect everyone, where people are clearly breaching the regulations they will be given a fine."

As part of added restrictions to combat a second wave of coronavirus — including a 10pm curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants — Boris Johnson announced last week that the number of people permitted at wedding celebrations would to be halved, though the number of people allowed at funeral services would remain at 30.

