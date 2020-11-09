Coronavirus vaccines: Here is everything you need to know

While pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine has been found to be more than 90% effective, an expert has warned it does not mean life can return to normal just yet.

Here is everything you need to know about the new jab, what other vaccines are in development and what the experts have to say.

– Does this mean a vaccine is ready?

Not quite yet. US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech, has released preliminary findings that suggest their vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19.

The vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised.

Pfizer is now planning to apply to the US regulator the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency approval to use the vaccine by the end of the month.

– Is it safe?

All vaccines undergo rigorous testing and have oversight from experienced regulators.

Pfizer’s is known as a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine.

Conventional vaccines are produced using weakened forms of the virus, but mRNAs use only the virus’s genetic code.

They work by telling cells in the body to create antigens, which are recognised by the immune system and prepare it to fight coronavirus.

Some believe mRNA vaccines are safer for the patient as they do not rely on any element of the virus being injected into the body.

