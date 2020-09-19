The coronavirus vaccine volunteer: 'I hope this is a kick up the ass to do things better'

The world is watching the Covid-19 vaccine trials conducted by the University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute closely. Australian Josh McGrane is an associate professor and educational researcher living in Oxford. He decided to take part in the trials when he saw the call-out for volunteers on Facebook earlier this year.

Why did you get involved?

It was a mix of selfishness and benevolence. This was in March, everything was kicking off in the UK and it was nigh on impossible to get a test. I’d been travelling in the beginning of the year and your mind wanders.

At that point, the only way you were getting tested in the UK is if you got admitted to the hospital with a strong suspicion of having Covid. Taking part in the trial, that gives me a direct connection to get screened to see if I’ve had it and in future, then there’s a direct path to getting tested.

There was the other part, which was the more benevolent aspect. At the time, with the universities going into shutdown and freaking out about what the implications of all of this were going to be, there were lots of research calls asking people to pivot their research towards Covid-19. In the field that I work in, it’s not like it would have been impossible for me to do that.

But for me, it felt like that would have been a cynical thing to do. Just chasing research money. I’m not a neurologist, I don’t work in the medical sciences, how about you give the money to them for the time being? This, for me, felt like something that I could do, which would make a real and tangible contribution.

Which phase of the trial did you take part in?

This was early in phase two. Phase one had kicked off only a couple of weeks earlier, and everyone in phase one knew they were getting the vaccine. But I’m in early phase two, so for all I know I didn’t get the vaccine, I possibly got the control vaccine which was selected because it had a similar side-effect profile to Covid 19.

How long is the trial and what happened?

It’s a 12-month trial. So it was going to an initial screening to ensure that you are in good enough health and, I assume, that you hadn’t had coronavirus already to take part in it. Approximately two weeks after that, I got a vaccination. Then it was a fairly intensive few weeks of having to fill out the questionnaire and take your temperature on whatever day and report it to them online. Then it was a one-month checkup, three months, six months and then finally a 12-month checkup – and the 12-month one is optional.

When they’re testing you, do they tell you anything?

No, nothing. I’ve explicitly asked them if, at any point, it shows up that I’ve had Covid or that I have antibodies, will you tell me? Probably if you’ve had Covid, they would tell you, but they don’t tell you whether you’ve had the immune response and had the antibodies because they tried to keep it blind.

Were you nervous you could have an adverse reaction?

Of course, you’re a little bit nervous. You’re doing some experimental thing [and] everyone was generally very nervous at that point. But they did a really thorough job of going into all the background detail.

The one thing that they did explicitly go into detail about is there was a theoretical possibility that having the vaccine could actually cause a more adverse reaction to catching Covid rather than providing immune protection. When I heard that, I was like, what do you mean by “a theoretical possibility”? Have you empirically observed this response? I spoke to one of the researchers and they said it hadn’t been empirically observed with this kind of vaccine but that sort of response has been observed in other kinds of vaccines. So that’s a big thing. It could be the case that you have a worse reaction as a result of getting this vaccine. That, of course, makes you a bit nervous.

But then I spoke to them about the fact that they use this same vaccine technology for the Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers), and I asked whether they saw any of these kinds of adverse responses in that vaccine and they hadn’t – so I felt assured by that.

Did you get any side effects?

I’ve had it twice now, I got a booster shot so I’m now part of the sub-trial where some people are getting booster vaccines again – although it could be the controlled vaccine.

