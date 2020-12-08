Coronavirus vaccine: Race relations campaigner, 87, among first to get jab in UK

Hari Shukla, from Newcastle-Upon-Tyle, received his OBE at Buckingham Palace in 2003. (PA)

One of the first people in the UK to be vaccinated against coronavirus is an 87-year-old grandfather-of-nine who has devoted his life to promoting racial equality.

Hari Shukla was given an appointment for 8am on Tuesday at Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for the start of the mass immunisation programme.

Hundreds of people are expected to get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on the first day at 50 hospital hubs across the country, with priority given to over-80s, care home residents and healthcare workers.

Dr Shukla, who has been awarded an MBE, OBE and CBE for his work on race relations, said he was happy to get the jab along with his wife Ranjan, 83.

"When I received a telephone call, I was very excited that I got the opportunity of joining in and taking part," said the former director of the Tyne and Wear Racial Equality Council.

"It's a big relief, because it's not an ordinary crisis. I'm not nervous, or anything like that. I'm looking forward."

He added: "I'm so pleased we are hopefully coming towards the end of this pandemic and I am delighted to be doing my bit by having the vaccine, I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can to help.

"Having been in contact with the NHS staff, I know how hard they all work and I am grateful for everything they have done to keep us safe during the pandemic."

Around 800,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been delivered so far and the NHS is expecting up to four million by the end of the year.

It needs to be stored at -70C and all those vaccinated will need a second dose of the vaccine 21 days after the first.

GP surgeries have been told to prepare for the opening of vaccination centres from 14 December.

Boris Johnson said: "Today marks a huge step forward in the UK's fight against coronavirus, as we begin delivering the vaccine to the first patients across the whole country.

"I am immensely proud of the scientists who developed the vaccine, members of the public who took part in trials, and the NHS who have worked tirelessly to prepare for rollout.

Story continues

"But mass vaccination will take time, and we must remain clear-eyed about the challenges that remain. It is as important as ever to keep to the Covid winter plan - following the rules in your area and remember the basics of hands, face and space."

Health secretary Matt Hancock has dubbed the first day of vaccinations "V-Day", describing it as "a key moment in our fight back against this terrible disease".

He added: "With over-80s and frontline health and care staff receiving their vaccinations from today, the whole country will breathe a collective sigh of relief as our most vulnerable loved ones start to be given protection from the virus.

"Now's the time to sit tight and remain patient until you get notified by the NHS that it's time for your vaccination. Until then, protect yourselves and the NHS by continuing to follow local restrictions. We can see light at the end of the tunnel but still have a long way to go."

Additional reporting by Press Association

Read More

Covid vaccine arrive at UK hospitals ahead of national rollout

‘Majority’ of vulnerable to be vaccinated by end of February

How will I know when I can get the coronavirus vaccine?