Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes are High With 'Pfizer' But Twitter is Trying to Learn its Pronunciation

Fizer... Peefizer... Pfizer.

In news that came as a pleasant surprise to the world, Pfizer on Monday announced that its vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis​.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, a biotechnology company are developing an mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2 which they say has demonstrated evidence of efficacy against Covid-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, based on the first interim efficacy analysis.

By late November Pfizer expects to have more data on effectiveness and by end of year have up to 50 million doses available.

Will the world finally have an answer to COVID-19? Only time will tell. For now, there's a bigger issue at hands of confused netizens: how to pronounce 'Pfizer'.





Pfizer will sell vaccines to only those who can pronounce Pfizer. It has been tested on 43,500 people by Pfizer & BioNTech, developers of the 1st effective #COVID19 vaccine pic.twitter.com/2bJjp9CSAV — Being Yakin ® (@ItsYakin) November 10, 2020





Pfizer will issue vaccines to only those who can pronounce Pfizer. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 9, 2020





How do you pronounce Pfizer? It’s for some drunken chanting I may have planned in the near future. — JayePeeUnderscore (@JayePee_) November 9, 2020





how do you pronounce Pfizer? I want to appear like I know what I'm talking about when speaking to real people — Kieran Hurley (@kieran_hurley) November 9, 2020





I know it’s incorrect, but every time I see the name Pfizer I pronounce it “puh-fizer” in my head. https://t.co/6h5gdyTazz — Jim “Wear Your Daggum Mask” Hattaway (@JAHattaway) November 9, 2020





Spending the day learning how to pronounce Pfizer as “Phi zer” instead of “Pff izer” — Nikki 🌱 (@nicolejulianaa) November 9, 2020





You think your life is hard? Imagine Javed Akhtar trying to pronounce Pfizer. — Ripper (@Ace_Of_Pace) November 9, 2020





also learned today that you don't pronounce the p in pfizer and am honestly a little disappointed — chelsaya (@chelsaya) November 9, 2020





A French person just asked me why there’s a “P” in the beginning of Pfizer, if you don’t really pronounce it. pic.twitter.com/VBqH14uP1S — Rami Nasr (@iosonorami) November 9, 2020





The big story today is whether English-speaking Newscasters will pronounce the 'p' in Pfizer. #Germanic — Michael Rosen (@MichaelRosenYes) November 9, 2020





Most of my English colleagues seem to say "Fizer". To rhyme with "wiser". German friends (probably more correctly) pronounce the p and say something like "pfitser".#Pfizer — Peter English #FBPE (@petermbenglish) November 9, 2020





*googles how to pronounce pfizer* — em (@phiIsthiccbooty) November 9, 2020

The last tweet isn't a meme actually. A quick glance at the google searches in India showed that the people actually searched for the right pronunciation of the word.





So what do you think is it correct pronunciation of Pfizer?