Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes are High With 'Pfizer' But Twitter is Trying to Learn its Pronunciation

Buzz Staff

Fizer... Peefizer... Pfizer.

In news that came as a pleasant surprise to the world, Pfizer on Monday announced that its vaccine candidate was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing Covid-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection in the first interim efficacy analysis​.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, a biotechnology company are developing an mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2 which they say has demonstrated evidence of efficacy against Covid-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, based on the first interim efficacy analysis.

By late November Pfizer expects to have more data on effectiveness and by end of year have up to 50 million doses available.

Will the world finally have an answer to COVID-19? Only time will tell. For now, there's a bigger issue at hands of confused netizens: how to pronounce 'Pfizer'.













The last tweet isn't a meme actually. A quick glance at the google searches in India showed that the people actually searched for the right pronunciation of the word.


So what do you think is it correct pronunciation of Pfizer?