Coronavirus vaccination sites opening Monday in Five Points. Here are the details

Columbia’s popular entertainment district Five Points will have two coronavirus vaccination site open on Monday, June 14.

People can walk in at the the Five Points fountain parking lot at 727 Harden St. Another drive-thru site will be at 2221 Devine St.

The COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DHEC said it will be using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna shot.

No ID, insurance or appointment are required.