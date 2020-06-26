Coronavirus: US hits record high in daily cases

States like Florida are experiencing rates of infection not seen since April

The United States recorded an all-time daily high of 40,000 coronavirus infections on Thursday, figures from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) show.

A recent surge in infections and hospitalisations has prompted some states and cities to pause reopening plans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

JHU's previous high of 36,400 was on 24 April when less testing took place.

The US has 2.4 million confirmed infections and 122,370 deaths - more than any other country.

While some of the increase in daily cases recorded is down to increased testing, the rate of positive tests in some areas is also increasing.

Health officials in the US estimate the true number of cases is likely to be 10 times higher than the reported figure.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said up to 20 million Americans may have been infected with coronavirus. The estimate was based on blood samples collected from across the country which were tested for the presence of antibodies to the virus.

The surge in cases was being driven by young people testing positive, especially in the south and west of the US, said the head of the CDC, Dr Robert Redfield.

What is happening in Texas?

The state, which has been at the forefront of moves to end lockdown measures, has seen thousands of new cases, prompting Republican Governor Greg Abbott to call a temporary halt to its reopening.

"This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business," he said.

Texas confirmed a record 5,996 new cases on Thursday

There were also 47 new deaths, the highest daily toll for a month

The state has also seen record number of people requiring hospital treatment for 13 days in a row

Elective surgery has been suspended in the Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio areas to free up beds

More than 10% of the tests carried out over the past week have come back positive

All but 12 of the state's 254 counties have reported cases

Other states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Wyoming, have all seen record daily increases in the number of confirmed cases this week.

Story continues

The University of Washington predicts 180,000 US deaths by October - or 146,000 if 95% of Americans wear masks.

The European Union is reportedly considering banning US citizens from entering the bloc as it considers how to reopen its external borders.