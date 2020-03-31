Coronavirus: US deaths exceed China's after rising to 3,393

The number of people who have died in the US after testing positive for coronavirus has risen to 3,393, exceeding China's 3,305 reported fatalities.

It comes after governor Andrew Cuomo announced the number of fatalities across New York state among those who had contracted the disease increased by 332 to 1,550 since Monday.

The total number of cases, he said, now stands at almost 80,000.

Only Spain, with 8,189 and Italy , with 11,591, have recorded more deaths among countries that have the illness, according to Reuters.

Globally, more than 39,000 people have died since the pandemic began in China late last year, while there are more than 800,000 cases in all.

Mr Cuomo, whose brother, Chris, a presenter on CNN, has tested positive for the coronavirus, announced that he has ordered 17,000 ventilators from China, costing around $25,000 (£20,000) each.

Two hundred and fifty more ambulances and 500 paramedics and EMTs are headed to the city to help manage record numbers of calls for help but Mr Cuomo said the city needed up to a million extra workers.

As the city, the US epicentre of the outbreak, announced its first coronavirus death of someone under 18 years old, a temporary hospital set up in a convention centre began accepting patients.

"We're still going up the mountain. The main battle is at the top of the mountain, the apex of the curve," he said, adding that the apex is between seven and 21 days away.

Mr Cuomo said it was "unclear" when life will return to normal, and that he did not feel comfortable laying out a timeline.

One of the New Yorkers who has died after contracting the illness was revealed to be world-renowned neurosurgeon, Dr James Goodrich, died on Monday after suffering complications related to COVID-19 .

