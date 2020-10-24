Coronavirus: US cases reach record high amid new wave of infections

More than 83,000 new cases were reported in America on Friday

US coronavirus cases have hit a record daily high as states grapple with a renewed wave of infections.

Citing data from local state health authorities, the Covid Tracking Project reported 83,010 new cases on Friday.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams has warned that hospital admission numbers are growing, but mortality rates are falling due to better patient care.

It comes as pharma giants AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson resume US vaccine trials after approval from regulators.

The World Health Organization has also warned that countries in the Northern Hemisphere are at a "critical juncture".

"The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track," said director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking with reporters.

What is the latest US figures?

According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 8.5 million cases of coronavirus have been reported in America since the pandemic began.

The US has tallied the 441,541 new infections over the last week, its largest seven-day increase since the end of July, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The number of people who've died after contracting coronavirus has also steadily increased during the last six days, but is still below the peaks of over 2,000 reported in April.

Hospital admission numbers are rising, too. As of Friday, 41,485 were being treated in hospital, according to Covid Tracking Project data. This was the highest level since the end of August, but it was also lower than figures reported in April and July.

Data for Friday has not yet been released by the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC). But on Thursday the CDC reported 74,380 new cases, its third-highest number on record.

Which states are worst affected?

America's Midwest continues to be the hardest-hit region of the country, with cases soaring in states like North Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin.

In Ohio, a key battleground state for the presidential elections, authorities recorded their worst daily case increase for a third day running.

Others in the region, including Illinois and Indiana, also saw daily rises near or at record highs on Friday.

Meanwhile, in the south-west cases reached an all-time high in Utah, where new mandatory mask rules have been introduced in 21 counties.

The state's Governor Gary Herbert warned that the virus' impact had left local hospital capacity "on the brink".

"Up until now, our hospitals have been able to provide good care to all Covid and non-Covid patients who need it. But today we stand on the brink," said Mr Herbert. "If Utahans do not take serious steps to limit group gatherings and wear masks, our healthcare providers will not have the ability to provide quality care for everyone who needs it."