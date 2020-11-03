Coronavirus updates: Voters with COVID can cast in-person ballots; Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon in quarantine; 5 states set weekly death records

As coronavirus cases once again surge around the country, the nation's schools are also entering a new phase of reopening as some of the largest districts return for in-person instruction.

Most of the largest school districts have some form of in-person learning now, increasing since September when only two did.

Meanwhile, at a campaign rally in Florida on Sunday, President Donald Trump suggested he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election. "Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said as his supporters chanted "Fire Fauci."

Eighteen states set records for new cases in a week and, in the week ending Sunday, the U.S. set a record of new coronavirus cases reported for the week at 569,350 new cases, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

Five states also reported a record number of deaths in a week: Alaska, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 9.2 million cases and more than 231,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 46.8 million cases and 1.2 million deaths.

🗺️ Mapping coronavirus: Track the U.S. outbreak in your state.

This file will be updated throughout the day. For updates in your inbox, subscribe to The Daily Briefing newsletter.

Add another governor who is having to isolate for 14 days after possibly coming into contact with the coronavirus. This time, it's Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican.

Gordon, who may have been exposed during a meeting, tested negative for the coronavirus in a rapid test and was awaiting results of a secondary test, the governor’s office said in a statement Monday. Everyone at the meeting had been wearing a mask.

The self-isolation will last until Nov. 11.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife have also been in isolation after possibly coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

Alarmed at a rise in cases of COVID-19, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is instituting a partial stay-at-home order.

The revised order seeks to restrict late-night congregating, telling residents to stay from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. EST. But it allows trips to work, running "critical errands," such as going for groceries or for health reasons, and allows people to take walks.

Restaurants, liquor stores, gyms, hair salons, theaters and some other recreational businesses and attractions must close from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. as well. Restaurants, however, may be allowed to stay later for takeout food. It takes effect Nov. 6.

Private gatherings at people's homes, limited to 10 people inside and 25 outdoors, must end by 9:30 p.m.

All residents also must wear face masks even when they can maintain six feet of distance from others under the order.

House Democrats seek to end expulsions of unaccompanied children

A group of House Democrats is urging the Department of Homeland Security and CDC to stop the expulsion of unaccompanied children and other asylum seekers at the U.S. border.

Some 59 lawmakers wrote a letter to both agencies after reporting by The Associated Press revealed that Vice President Mike Pence directed CDC to effectively close the U.S. land borders to immigrants and asylum seekers, according to two former health officials.

The directive from Pence came after the top CDC doctor who normally oversees such orders refused a White House mandate to halt the flow of immigrants across the border because he said there was no valid public health reason to do so. The action has so far caused more than 197,000 migrant children and adults to be expelled from the country.

Here's how to see Trump's and Biden's views on pandemic at a glance

Where are the views of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden farthest apart when it comes to issues surrounding the coronavirus epidemic?

The answer, based on a USA TODAY analysis that ranks the candidates on a 0-to-6 scale, is on whether the wearing of face masks should be mandated. Trump opposes a masks mandate while Biden supports one.