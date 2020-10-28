Coronavirus live updates: An American dies from COVID about every 2 minutes; Big Ten football game canceled; Justin Turner tests positive

The Dodgers' Justin Turner left World Series Game 6 with a positive COVID-19 test but returned to the field for a celebration and photos with the trophy. He hugged teammates and posed for photos, but didn't keep a mask on the entire time.

In Wisconsin, the state saw its worst day in the coronavirus pandemic to-date. Its two-month-long outbreak is one of the worst in the country, and as the state repeatedly breaks daily case records, health experts expect hospitalizations and deaths to continue rising.

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, deepening this week’s losses as countries tighten precautions to try to stem rising numbers of coronavirus infections. The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 750 points, adding to recent declines after the blue-chip average shed 650 points on Monday.

And three Western states will partner with California to independently review any FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine before distributing it to the public. Washington, Oregon and Nevada joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom's "COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup," which will review the safety of any coronavirus vaccine.

The White House has listed “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” among the Trump administration's accomplishments. The U.S. breaks records for new coronavirus cases daily.

Workers considering moving to a lower cost-of-living area amid the pandemic could be hit with a massive pay cut.

For first time since the pandemic began, the U.S. added more than half a million coronavirus cases in a week, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.

📈 Today's numbers: A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Tuesday shows 20 states set records for new cases in a week while three states had a record number of deaths in a week: Nebraska Tennessee and Wyoming. The U.S. has reported more than 8.7 million cases and more than 226,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 44 million cases and 1.2 million deaths.

Read this: USA TODAY recently checked back in with some of the dozens of Americans who spoke to us earlier this year after losing jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and found that many have edged closer to financial calamity.

Wisconsin’s Big Ten football game this Saturday at Nebraska has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff, including head coach Paul Chryst, Badger officials announced Wednesday morning.

The team's test positivity rate for COVID-19 reached a threshold set by the league that requires teams to stop regular practice and competition for a minimum of seven days and then reassess the situation. According to Big Ten protocols, instead of rescheduling the game, it will be declared a no contest and will be neither a victory nor a loss for either team.

As of Wednesday morning, 12 people within the football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. That includes six players and six staff members, including Chryst. Additional test results are pending.

Chryst is the second Big Ten coach known to contract the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 750 points, adding to recent declines after the blue-chip average shed 650 points on Monday. The S&P 500 shed 1.8%, and was off 5.3% from its record heading into Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.6%. The declines were led by losses in companies that would benefit from the economy reopening, including airline and cruise liners.

Optimism that the pandemic may have been brought somewhat under control has dissipated as infections continue to rise in the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world. Investors are clamoring for Congress to deliver more virus relief for the U.S. economy, but they’re increasingly acknowledging it won’t happen anytime soon. The uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election also has left market players wary.

Eli Lilly and Company of Indianapolis announced Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the U.S. government to supply 300,000 doses of its monoclonal antibody bamlanivimab for $375 million and up to 650,000 more doses next year.

The company agreed to provide the initial doses within two months of receiving an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Lilly applied for the EUA several weeks ago, the same day President Trump declared he had been “cured” from COVID-19 by a similar drug made by Regeneron.