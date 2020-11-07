Coronavirus updates: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has virus; daily infections soar to record levels; 5 Dodgers test positive

As the wait for election results drags on and new daily coronavirus cases continue to set records, states are beginning to dip back into an area that proved successful — but difficult to enforce — in the spring: curfews.

Massachusetts started Friday night, asking all residents to remain home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless they were traveling for work or school. Violators in that state can be arrested. Denver will follow suit, with a "Home at 10" order that begins Sunday and is in effect until Dec. 7.

Meanwhile, William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, said he's dubious curfews will do much to curb infections. "Curtailing the evening for dining by an hour or so isn't likely to make a very large impact," said Hanage. "I can't think of a single place where further action was not necessary."

Here's the latest headlines Saturday:

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump's chief of staff, has the coronavirus, according to reports on Friday. It wasn't clear when Meadows tested positive, but sources told Bloomberg News that Meadows informed a group of advisers of his diagnosis after Election Day.

Ten days after claiming their first World Series since 1988, five members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization have tested positive.

organization have tested positive. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was in isolation after his office was notified Friday of a recent exposure to someone with COVID-19, the office said in a news release.

was in isolation after his office was notified Friday of a recent exposure to someone with COVID-19, the office said in a news release. And Rachel Maddow did not appear on MSNBC on Friday night after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19. The liberal pundit announced on Twitter that, though she has tested negative for the disease, she will still be quarantining at home to make sure she does not put anyone else at risk.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 9.7 million cases and more than 236,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: more than 49.4 million cases and 1.2 million deaths.

For the third day in a row, America set records for cases reported in a day, and all three days recorded more than 100,000 new infections. Through Friday, Johns Hopkins data shows, America reported 126,480 cases per day. That works out to about 88 Americans testing positive, on average, every minute.

Every day since Oct. 25, America has set a record for cases reported in a week. Now we're at 689,538.

Most American states again set case records: A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Friday shows 26 states set records for new cases in a week while five states had a record number of deaths in a week.

New case records were set in Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Record numbers of deaths were reported in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin.

– Mike Stucka

States with more coronavirus cases in the week ending Friday than week before: AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY.



Lower cases: TN



His positive test comes a month after Trump's own bout with the virus, which saw him hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in early October. In the wake of Trump's diagnosis, several White House aides also tested positive for the virus, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and former counselor Kellyanne Conway. Melania and Barron Trump also were positive.

ABC News and CNN have also confirmed Meadows has the virus.

– Jeanine Santucci

Five members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and a family member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The disclosure comes 10 days after Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was notified during Game 6 of the World Series that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

It is unclear if Turner or any other players are among the five people. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, most of the people who tested positive were outside the so-called bubble at the World Series in Arlington, Texas. The person requested anonymity because of privacy issues.