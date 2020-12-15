COVID vaccine live updates: California to get nearly 400K more doses in coronavirus battle; nursing home residents get shots next week

USA TODAY is keeping track of the news surrounding COVID-19 as vaccines begin to roll out nationwide. An additional 400 hospitals were expected to receive the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday. Meanwhile, nursing homes are not scheduled to immunize residents until next week. Tragically, the U.S. has now lost 300,000 people to the disease since the start of the pandemic. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on vaccine distribution, including who is getting the shots and where, as well as other important headlines from across the USA TODAY Network. Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates directly to your inbox.

CDC: Nursing homes will begin immunizations next week

The vast majority of nursing homes in the United States won't start vaccinating staff and residents against COVID-19 until Dec. 21, and some won't start until Dec. 28, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Monday's rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine brought confusion nationwide as it became clear long-term care facilities and nursing homes were not taking part in the initial immunizations, despite the CDC's decision last week to include residents in the first phase of distribution.

That's because the majority of long-term care facilities opted to take part in a federal program that uses pharmacy chains, including CVS, Walgreens and others, to facilitate vaccination of both staff and residents.

The Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care program will launch Dec. 21 for jurisdictions that opted to use the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. More than 1,100 vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities across the country are scheduled to occur on that day, CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said.

– Elizabeth Weise and Tom Mooney

California to receive nearly 400K more Pfizer doses next week

Hours after California's first health care workers received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday in Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Twitter that the nation's most populous state will receive an additional 393,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine next week.

The state received 33,000 doses on Monday. ICU nurse Helen Cordova was the first health care worker to get the vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center. "Protect me," she said as a colleague gave her the vaccine.

New York nurse feels 'hopeful' after getting state's first coronavirus vaccine

Health care workers across the United States received the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday, a landmark step in the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

A nurse in New York City became the first person in that state – and likely the nation – to receive a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the only one so far authorized in the U.S to combat the coronavirus.

"I feel hopeful today," said Sandra Lindsay, the critical care nurse at New York's Long Island Jewish Medical Center, after she received the shot.

Vaccinations also occurred in North Carolina, Rhode Island, Florida, Ohio and several other states. A total of 145 sites were to receive vaccines Monday, 425 on Tuesday and 66 on Wednesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.

Jim Justice, governor of West Virginia, and other state officials get vaccinated

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice became one of the first top elected officials in the country to receive a coronavirus shot on Monday night, saying “it's as safe as can be.”

He and aides received the injections even though the state’s rollout is supposed to prioritize giving the highly sought-after doses to health care workers and people in long-term care centers. Justice has said West Virginia does not expect to receive enough doses in the initial few weeks of rollout to fully cover the over 100,000 people who work in health care, live or work in long-term care centers, or are first responders and public health officials.

Wearing a mask, he received a jab in his right arm from a state pharmacy board official and promptly received an adhesive bandage — and a sticker. Marty Wright, the head of the West Virginia Health Care Association, said he “applauded” the governor's move.

When can I get a vaccine in my state?

It's health care workers first, and then a phased roll out to other portions of the population. States across the U.S. reported Monday their first shipments were arriving. The Texas Department of State Health Services said 19,500 doses of the vaccine went to four sites in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin. Iowa, Nevada and South Dakota also confirmed they received shipments Monday. Here are other places where the vaccine has been delivered:

The first six Ohioans were injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following a celebratory countdown.

A Kentucky doctor said he "volunteered to go first: to show vaccine is safe, effective. Dr. Jason Smith, the chief medical officer at University of Louisville Health, became the first person vaccinated in Kentucky.

A nurse at Tampa General Hospital in Florida was the state's first person to receive the vaccine Monday.

Louisiana rolled out its vaccinations in New Orleans Monday. Dr. Leo Seoang, among the first to get it, said was particularly meaningful as a Cuban-American given the disproportionate impact on African-Americans and Latinos.

Tennessee officials say the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine won't arrive at hospitals until Thursday, days after some facilities expected to being vaccination, as Tennessee falls behind other states.

In Wisconsin, UW Health said its first doses were in ultra-cold storage freezers and would be administered to employees Monday afternoon.

Colorado received its first doses Monday morning as a FedEx driver delivered 975 vials, with Gov. Jared Polis signing for the package.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was also present to see his state's first vaccines being delivered.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he "had the privilege" to sign for his state's FedEx package of the first 20,000 Pfizer doses.

Hospitals in Maine and Massachusetts said they had received their vaccines as well.

Alex Azar, Jerome Adams applaud immunizations at DC hospital

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were on hand at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., to witness doctors and nurses get the first shots of the vaccine Monday.

“To be 11 months into this world pandemic and to be here at George Washington to see doctors and nurses, the heroic frontline health care workers, receive this protection, it’s a momentous event,” Azar said outside the hospital.

Azar also stressed the importance of getting the vaccine to vulnerable populations and highlighting the independent checks that show the vaccine is safe and effective.

“The process has integrity to it based on science, evidence and the law,” Azar said.

– Ken Alltucker

Jennifer Van Aernem, director of education at Conway Medical Center in South Carolina, prepares to administer the Pfizer-developed COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

More coronavirus news and updates from across the US

Startling numbers Tuesday even as vaccine distribution brings hope

Even as America was reporting its 300,000th COVID-19 death, the country continued to report records. The United States is now reporting more than 1.5 million cases each week, at a rate of about 150 every minute, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data show.

Even New York state, America's initial epicenter, is now reporting coronavirus cases at a rate faster than it did in the spring. Testing is far more available now than it was in the spring, so New York isn't nearly as challenged right now, but it's a bad sign. And similar bad signs abound: Every state except Florida and Hawaii have reported more cases in a week of November or December than they have at any time in the pandemic.

Some of the fall surge's record numbers of cases became record numbers of hospitalizations, which are now becoming record numbers of deaths. The deadliest 7-day periods for coronavirus was the week ending Sunday, followed by the weeks ending Monday, Saturday, Friday, Wednesday, Thursday and April 24.

Though December is not yet halfway over, most American states have already reported a week ending in December as their worst week of coronavirus deaths, a USA TODAY analysis shows.

– Mike Stucka

More vaccines coming soon, Operation Warp Speed says

Operation Warp Speed officials alluded to a highly likely FDA authorization of a second COVID-19 vaccine soon, from Moderna, though HHS Secretary Alex Azar reiterated at a Monday briefing that it would only be authorized “if it meets FDA’s rigorous standards.”

Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed’s science advisor, said that "this week, possibly Tuesday, the packet of technical information about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be made public.''

The information will be reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration’s external advisory committee, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VRBPAC, on Thursday. The Moderna vaccine showed almost 95% efficacy against disease and 100% efficacy against severe disease, Slaoui said. He also noted there are two other COVID-19 vaccines in Phase 3 clinical trials.

The U.S. has enough vaccines already purchased to meet the goal of vaccinating every American who wants it by the end of the second quarter of 2021, so by June, Azar said.

– Elizabeth Weise

Mink in Utah is first wild animal to test positive for COVID-19

A Utah mink became the first wild animal in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday.

"To our knowledge, this is the 1st free-ranging, native wild animal confirmed with SARS-CoV-2," the agency said in a statement.

The animal was part of wildlife surveillance for the virus in infected mink farms in Utah, Michigan and Wisconsin between Aug. 24 to Oct. 30, the USDA said.

The agency said there is no evidence that the virus has spread in wild populations around infected mink farms. Several other species were tested and all results came back negative. The agency said it notified the World Organization for Animal Health of the positive case.

Contributing: The Associated Press

