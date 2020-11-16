Coronavirus live updates: Fauci encouraged by Moderna's vaccine news; Scott Atlas and Gretchen Whitmer spar over Michigan restrictions

The results are preliminary, but they are encouraging: Another candidate vaccine has proven extremely effective against COVID-19. Moderna, working with the federal government, has early results that show a 94.5 percent efficacy rate for its shots.

It's the latest good news on the vaccine front. Earlier this month, a candidate from Pfizer/BioNTech released results that their candidate was 90 percent effective.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on NBC's "Today" show that the news from Moderna "is really quite impressive." He said the Moderna and Pfizer news “is something that foretells an impact on this outbreak.”

“So now we have two vaccines that are really quite effective, so I think this is a really strong step forward to where we want to be about getting control with this outbreak,” Fauci said, predicting vaccines for those at high-risk could be available by the end of December.

All vaccines, once administered, are expected to cause sore arms and a day or two of fatigue and flu-like symptoms. Before the companies can apply to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for authorization to provide their vaccine to the public, they must jump through several more hurdles.

Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, faced heavy criticism after telling Michiganders to "rise up" against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stringent new COVID restrictions.

As Trump continues to delay a transition of power to president-elect Joe Biden, health officials are decrying the postponement.

Unless you are under the age of 2, you must cover your face to shop at Costco. No more medical exemptions are being tolerated.

Not even the WHO is immune from COVID: 65 staffers infected

The World Health Organization has recorded 65 cases of the coronavirus among staff based at its Geneva headquarters, including at least one cluster of infections, an internal email obtained by The Associated Press shows. The agency has made public assertions that there has been no transmission at the Geneva site.

The email said about half of the infections were in people who had been working from home. But 32 were in staff who had been working on premises at the headquarters building, indicating that the health agency’s strict hygiene, screening and other prevention measures were not sufficient to spare it from the pandemic.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is as “fit as a butcher’s dog” after being instructed to self-isolate for 14 days after recent contact with someone who contracted coronavirus. He posted a video message Monday in which he said he was quarantining despite being "bursting with antibodies." He was infected with COVID in April and spent three days in the ICU.

Last week, he met with a small group of lawmakers for about 30 minutes, including one who subsequently developed symptoms and tested positive.

The quarantine requirement comes at the start of a crucial week that includes discussions over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Costco will no longer make an exemption for people who say they can’t wear a face covering because of a medical condition.

The wholesale club’s updated face mask policy goes into effect Monday and requires all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or a face shield in order to shop in its nearly 560 clubs nationwide.

“If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco,” the retailer's president and CEO Craig Jelinek wrote in a letter to members, noting entry to Costco “will only be granted to those wearing a face mask or face shield.”

Dr. Scott Atlas, a member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, faced heavy criticism after he told Michiganders to "rise up" in a tweet in response to the new COVID-19 restrictions announced by the state's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday.

Whitmer held a news conference to announce that because of the rising rate of COVID-19 infections, she was suspending in-person classes for school and college, as well as indoor dining, for three weeks.