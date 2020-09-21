Coronavirus updates: US death toll nears 200K; CDC's updated guidelines acknowledge danger of breath droplets

The U.S. death toll climbed to within a few hundred of 200,000 on Monday as California became the fourth state to top 15,000 deaths, joining New York, New Jersey and Texas.

The pandemic has also strained California's unemployment services, with state officials announcing over the weekend that they will not accept new applications for two weeks in an effort to clear a backlog of nearly 600,000 claims that have not been processed for more than 21 days.

On the other coast, Maryland restaurants will be permitted to increase indoor dining capacity from 50% to 75% starting at 5 p.m. Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its coronavirus guidelines, again, on how COVID-19 is spread. "It is possible that COVID-19 may spread through the droplets and airborne particles that are formed when a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes," the updated guidelines say.

Some significant developments:

California surpasses 15,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

The U.S. isn't the only country where COVID-19 restrictions have created unrest: Police in London clashed with protesters Saturday at a rally against coronavirus restrictions.

An eighth death has been linked to a coronavirus outbreak stemming from a wedding and reception in the northern part of Maine.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 6.8 million cases and 199,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Sunday shows 7-day, new case records were set in Montana, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Record numbers of deaths were reported in Virginia and West Virginia. Globally, there have been more than 31 million cases and more than 960,000 fatalities.

The United Kingdom's top doctor said Monday that the country has turned a corner "in a very bad sense" and is now headed in the "wrong direction" with its rates of COVID-19.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said that if no new measures are taken, new cases will rise to 49,000 a day within a month. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new short-term restrictions to slow the spread of the disease later this week.

Nearly 400,000 people in the U.K. have confirmed COVID-19 cases, and more 41,000 have died.

A new treatment program originally intended for geriatric patients has showed promising results for so called "long-haul" COVID-19 patients. Dr. Noah Greenspan, a cardiopulmonary physical therapist and founder of the Pulmonary Wellness Foundation in New York City, said about 750 patients have enrolled in his COVID-19 Bootcamp program and many are reporting progress. Bootcamp patients are asked to walk for four minutes, in two two-minute intervals, increasing a minute each day. The program also incorporates breathing exercises and weight training, which could be as simple as lifting one’s arm over their head for a minute.

“Little by little, it’s like putting together a jigsaw puzzle and disarming a bomb at the same time,” Greenspan said.

– Adrianna Rodriguez

“We have in a very bad sense, literally turned a corner,” after weeks of increasing infection rates," Whitty said.

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian's "Healthy Sail Panel" submitted a 65-page report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of the agency's request for public comment. The CDC's current "no-sail" order is set to expire at the end of the month, although the industry trade group has issued a voluntary suspension through Oct. 31. The panel's report contains 74 recommendations to prevent the introduction and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on board cruise ships, including COVID-19 testing, face coverings and temperature checks, among others. The recommendations were also published on each cruise company's website.