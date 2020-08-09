Coronavirus updates: US surpasses 5 million confirmed cases; Pelosi calls Trump executive order 'constitutional slop'

President Donald Trump's decision to unilaterally act on the pandemic-driven recession by with executive orders drew scalding criticism from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday as the U.S. reached another historic milestone by surpassing 5 million cases.

The U.S. home to about one-quarter of cases reported worldwide. And our numbers continue to roar higher: More than 56,000 new U.S. cases were reported Sunday, with more than 1,000 deaths. More than 162,000 Americans have died in little more than six months.

All this as the world neared 20 million cases, a number experts widely believe is underreported due to insufficient testing.

Trump, unable to cut a deal with Congress on a new $1 trillion stimulus package, signed an executive order and issued three memorandums Saturday. One would provide an additional $400 per week in unemployment benefits to millions of out-of-work Americans. Pelosi dismissed the package as an "illusion" and "constitutional slop."

Here are some significant developments:

Despite federal guidance, schools cite privacy laws to withhold info about COVID-19 cases.

After only one week of school, more than 250 students and teachers from one Georgia school district will be quarantined for two weeks after several teachers and students tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district's website.

The Mid-American Conference became the first major college football conference to cancel its fall season.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 162,000 deaths and 5 million cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been more than 725,000 deaths and almost 20 million cases.

📰 What we're reading: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive, then negative for COVID-19. That underscores how not all tests work the same way, nor do they always provide identical results. Even the same test taken twice can show contradictory outcomes. Here's answers to common questions on the subject.

Pelosi derides Trump executive order as 'constitutional slop'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Sunday slammed Trump's executive orders to extend some financial pandemic assistance to Americans as "an illusion." Pelosi, making the Sunday morning news show rounds, said Trump's payroll tax break would actually undermine Social Security and Medicare. And a plan to replace a $600 weekly jobless bonus with a $400 bonus is too complicated and won't reach the needy for weeks, Pelosi continued. She said Trump's executive order and other measures are not legal.

"What the president did is ... unconstitutional slop," Pelosi said.

Testing shortage creates pattern of unequal access

Without a national plan on how to best allocate hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests each day, there simply is not enough capacity now to screen Americans who might unwittingly pass the virus to others.

Federal officials and private labs acknowledge they must prioritize the nation's limited supply of tests and labs for hospitalized patients, health care workers and other high-risk individuals. Teachers, students and others who rely on traditional retail clinics or doctors' offices, however, might wait days or weeks for results.

“Some privileged parts of our country are getting daily access and others have no access at all,” said Dr. Howard Koh, a professor at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. “We’re never going to solve this pandemic until we give everybody access, particularly high-risk groups. That’s the public health principle we always try to follow.

Some schools may not notify parents of infection outbreaks

Thousands of American parents have already sent their children back to the classroom and millions more will soon join them amid fears about whether they’ll even be notified when coronavirus hits their campuses. Reporting by the USA TODAY Network also found little consistency in how schools and health departments plan to coordinate information and what, if anything, they will tell the broader public. Many of these gatekeepers have pointed to medical and educational privacy laws as reasons to withhold even basic counts of coronavirus cases.

“It's totally proper for schools to be telling parents the number of cases,” said Florida attorney Frank LoMonte, “and even, in exceptional cases, to reveal details about the individual afflicted student if there has been close physical contact, if that information is necessary for the health of others."