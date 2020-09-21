Coronavirus updates: US on brink of 200K deaths; CDC updates guidance on droplets, airborne particles; Britain considers 2-week lockdown

The United States was on the verge Sunday of surpassing 200,000 coronavirus deaths as experts warned the total could double by year's end.

The news comes as states grapple with opening restaurants, small businesses — and crucially, schools — amid signs that new cases are on the rise in some areas. Fatigue for social distancing, colder weather and continued contention over mask-wearing and reopening may compound COVID-19 cases and deaths as the year goes on.

“It’s hard for me to think of a positive scenario where things are going to get better in October and November,’’ said Dr. John Swartzberg, professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at the University of California-Berkeley. “I don’t see behavior changing adequately. I don’t see testing ramping up. I see political winds continue to be oppressive to doing the right things."

COVID-19 deaths have outpaced projections made as recently as May, when experts at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at University of Washington predicted about 180,000 deaths by October. Now, their prediction is estimated at around 410,000 deaths by January. The U.S. reached 100,000 deaths in May.

Some significant developments:

The U.S. isn't the only country where COVID-19 restrictions have created unrest: Police in London clashed with protesters Saturday at a rally against coronavirus restrictions.

An eighth death has been linked to a coronavirus outbreak stemming from a wedding and reception in the northern part of Maine.

Disease investigators have released a list of places where possible COVID-19 exposures have happened in Southern Nevada, and dozens of popular hotel-casinos have been named.

Nearly half of U.S. households in the nation's four largest cities reported serious financial problems amid the pandemic, with 72% of Latino households reporting money problems, according to a new report.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported nearly 6.8 million cases and more than 199,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been more than 30.9 million cases and 959,000 fatalities. New seven-day case records were set in Montana, Utah and Wyoming. Record numbers of deaths over a seven-day period were reported in Montana, North Dakota, Virginia and West Virginia, according to a USA TODAY analysis of the data through late Saturday.

The CDC has updated its guidance regarding how COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, spreads, now noting "it is possible that COVID-19 may spread through the droplets and airborne particles that are formed when a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes."

The updated guidance says, "There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet."

CNN reported the guidance was updated Friday, the same day the agency reversed course on controversial testing guidance. According to the CDC, "indoor environments without good ventilation" increase the risk of infection via suspended droplets and airborne particles.

Even a few million doses of vaccine would be sufficient for the U.S. to obtain "80% to 90% of the benefit" of mass vaccinations, White House coronavirus task force member Adm. Brett Giroir said Sunday. Giroir, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," said a few million doses could be available in late November or December. Vaccinating nursing home workers, teachers, people with pre-existing conditions and the people surrounding them will be crucial to stemming the COVID-19 tide,, Giroir said.

"A vaccine as early as possible, even in a few million doses, will be a godsend in terms of outcomes, hospitalizations, morbidities and deaths," Giroir said.

Britain’s government is upping the ante, increasing possible fines to $13,000 for refusing to self isolate. Health Secretary Mark Hancock told the BBC on Sunday the United Kingdom is "facing a tipping point" due to a sharp surge in coronavirus infections.

More than 19,000 fines already have been issued in England and Wales for alleged breaches of coronavirus laws, authorities said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a two-week mini lockdown in England — a "circuit breaker" — to stem a recent surge in cases. On Saturday, 4,422 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the U.K.