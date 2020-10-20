Coronavirus updates: Trump, Fauci and 'The Godfather;' US borders with Mexico, Canada to stay closed until Nov. 21; US deaths top 220K

The top U.S. infectious disease expert is shrugging off sharp criticism from President Donald Trump while the U.S. is keeping its borders with Canada and Mexico closed for another month in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tapped "The Godfather" in describing his relationship with Trump.

"It’s like in 'The Godfather' – nothing personal, strictly business as far as I’m concerned," Fauci told Southern California AM radio station KNX1070. "I just want to do my job and take care of the people of this country."

Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said restrictions on non-essential travel will be extended through Nov. 21. The announcement comes days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it would keep its borders closed until the U.S. gains control of the coronavirus.

Some significant developments:

Fargo became the first city in North Dakota to issue a face mask mandate on Monday amid the state's rising coronavirus caseload.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a "strong recommendation" for people to wear a mask on trains, planes, buses and other transportation.

As states finalize their distribution plans for a COVID-19 vaccine, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will independently review any FDA-approved vaccines before passing one out.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 8.2 million cases and 220,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data. The global totals: More than 40.3 million cases and 1.1 million deaths.

📚Read this: The latest in USA TODAY's Deadly Discrimination series looks at how systemic racism in the San Francisco Bay Area is making COVID-19 especially lethal for Asian Americans.

🗺️ Mapping coronavirus: Track the U.S. outbreak in your state.

This file will be updated throughout the day. For updates in your inbox, subscribe to The Daily Briefing newsletter.

State public health departments say they’re ready to leap into action as soon as a COVID-19 vaccine is approved but caution that it remains unclear how fast it can be widely distributed. The earliest date a vaccine is expected to arrive is now around Thanksgiving so that gives states a little breathing room. A month ago Nov. 1 had been a primary target date.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, says it's like planning an outdoor picnic for 1.3 million of his closest friends (the population of Maine) without knowing how much food he has, who's coming, how he's going to invite them and what they can and can't eat. In Mississippi, state health officials have been working hard to get ready, said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the state health officer.

"This is going to be a Herculean effort," he said.

– Elizabeth Weise

The clock is ticking for Democrats and Republicans to reach a COVID-19 relief deal after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set a Tuesday deadline for both sides to come together to restore urgently needed benefits before Election Day.

Democrats and Republicans have struggled to resolve major policy differences on COVID-19 testing, child tax credit provisions and funding for state and local governments.Pelosi reported some progress on a deal late Monday, telling MSNBC: "Finally, they have come to the table and we’re going to try to get something done."

President Donald Trump ended relief talks at the beginning of the month, telling Senate Republicans to focus instead on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, but he reversed course, reopening negotiations with congressional Democrats. Here’s the latest on negotiations.

– Nicholas Wu

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that a mask mandate will be reinstated for nine counties in an effort to combat the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. All residents in the impacted counties will be required to wear a mask in all public areas where it's not possible to maintain six feet of distance. In addition, all private and public social gatherings will be limited to 10 people while indoors and 50 people outdoors. The order will not apply to churches, classrooms or voting precincts.

The mandate comes come as Mississippi is experiencing a rise in cases following the expiration of the state's mask mandate at the end of September. The new executive order will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday and remain in effect until Nov. 11.