Coronavirus updates: Missouri city bans dancing a la 'Footloose'; Is virus getting more contagious?; infecting volunteers on purpose mulled

A study by researchers in Houston indicates the coronavirus, which has infected almost 7 million people in the U.S. alone, may have mutated to a more contagious strain if not more deadly.

Help could be on the way. The United Kingdom is considering a plan to intentionally infect healthy volunteers to expedite a determination on which vaccine candidates are effective. And Johnson & Johnson has started the final testing phase of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the first to reach this point requiring a single dose.

President Donald Trump suggested he may overrule the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's attempt to set a higher standard for vaccine approval. He called the FDA plan "a political move," while the agency said it's an effort to gain public trust.

President Donald Trump suggested he may overrule the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's attempt to set a higher standard for vaccine approval. He called the FDA plan "a political move," while the agency said it's an effort to gain public trust.

Some significant developments:

The Metropolitan Opera in New York has canceled its 2020-2021 season, a first in its nearly 140-year history.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, who has refused to order a statewide face mask mandate, and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 6.9 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and more than 201,000 deaths, a total that exceeds the population of cities such as Little Rock, Arkansas, Fort Collins, Colorado, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Globally, there have been almost 32 million cases and more than 977,000 fatalities.

📰 What we're reading: Fever. Chills. Body aches. Shortness of breath. Some people infected with COVID-19 have battled such symptoms for months, wondering if they'd ever feel better again. Now, finally, a treatment program originally intended for geriatric patients is bringing relief for long-suffering patients.

A ban on "music activities" after 11 p.m. kicks in Friday in St. Charles, Missouri. The city has been overwhelmed with partiers denied entry to bars in St. Louis because of coronavirus restrictions. The ban has drawn mention of the 1984 movie “Footloose” in which a small town bans dancing until a newcomer played by actor Kevin Bacon rolls into town and turns the tide.

“I feel a little bit like the movie ‘Footloose,’ but that’s not what this is about,” Mayor Dan Borgmeyer told KTVI-TV. The mayor blamed rowdy crowds that have spilled into city streets, resulting in fights and creating enough concern that police presence downtown at night has tripled in recent months.

Nearly two months after federal regulators unveiled rules for at-home coronavirus tests, no company has federal approval to sell these fast and cheap tests even though the technology is ready. No company has been cleared to sell tests directly to consumers for widespread screening – a step some believe is necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19. Gaining FDA authorization for these inexpensive, at-home tests is no easy task.

“The way to get this under control is if people find out as early as possible they are infected and then quarantine from others,” said Dr. Yukari Manabe, a Johns Hopkins University professor of medicine.

The coronavirus pandemic is putting pressure on many families with grown children. About two-thirds of parents say they are providing financial support to their adult children during the crisis, helping to pay for everything from groceries to health care expenses. Half are helping their adult children pay for everyday costs such as gas, finds a recent survey from Country Financial. One in five has had their adult child move back home with them, according to the survey based on responses from more than 1,300 adults in mid-August.

“This trend of adult children moving back at home was something we saw a lot of out of the Great Recession,” says Troy Frerichs, vice president of investment services at Country Financial. “Now you are seeing it happen again.”