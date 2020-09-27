Coronavirus updates: Mass vaccinations not likely until mid-2021; 100,000 aviation workers face layoffs; survey halted amid ethnic slurs

An ambitious effort to learn more about the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota has been shut down amid claims of harassment and ethnic slurs, while the latest effort in North Carolina to make voting easier during the pandemic is facing a court challenge.

"We found that our white teams had a very different experience, a much more positive experience, but I think from our perspective it's ridiculous for us to contemplate" using only white surveyors, Dan Huff, assistant state health commissioner, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The re-election committee of President Donald Trump is among groups that have filed suit claiming North Carolina's new rules – allowing mail-in absentee ballots with deficient information to be fixed without need for a new ballot – "undermine protections" that make voting safe in the state. North Carolina and other states expect a major surge in absentee voting for the Nov. 3 election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1 million voters in North Carolina already had requested an absentee ballot.

Some significant developments:

Wisconsin on Saturday hit a record for coronavirus cases reported in a single day. The state has seen some of the nation’s fastest coronavirus spread over the last two weeks.

London police clashed with demonstrators protesting virus restrictions on Saturday as the government tries to stem a sharp rise in infections there.

Areas with high numbers of Black and non-white Latino residents had higher infection rates than mostly white communities, a study on herd immunity found.

Israel was marking Yom Kippur, among the most holy of Jewish holidays, on Sunday evening in virtual lockdown amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among the worst in the world. The nation of 9 million people is struggling with about 7,000 new cases daily, stressing the hospital system. A lockdown in the spring dropped new cases to a handful per day. But schools and businesses reopened and the outbreak raced out of control. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin now has called on people to light a candle in memory of the more than 1,400 Israelis who have died.

“They were all loved, all known, all had names and faces,” he said. “May we be forgiven for the sin of weakness and inability, for not doing enough, for not managing to save them. Because of that, lives were lost.”

Mass vaccinations for COVID-19 aren't likely before next summer, World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said Sunday. Swaminathan said the ideal vaccine would protect at least 70% of those who are vaccinated, but that a minimum standard is 50%. The ideal vaccine would require only one shot and last for several years, she said. Most of what she said parallels predictions made by Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top U.S. experts.

"By the time people start getting the vaccine... it would be somewhere in the middle of 2021," she said.

A new study found that sparrows in San Francisco altered their birdsong to sound more appealing to mates after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the city. The study, published Thursday in peer-reviewed journal Science, analyzed the birdsong of the white-crowned sparrow, a bird common in the San Francisco Bay Area. The birds, as a result of a quieter city, began singing more quietly, hitting lower notes and improving their vocal performance. Elizabeth Derryberry, a behavioral ecologist at the University of Tennessee, told AFP that the birds "sounded better, they sounded sexier" to mates.

As many as 19,000 American Airlines employees face layoff within days unless federal lawmakers extend a payroll support program that expires Thursday, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Sunday. That number could expand to 100,000 "aviation professionals" across the industry, Parker warned on CBS's Face the Nation. Previous stimulus packages have provided loans and the payroll program to airlines, but negotiations on a new package have stalled in Congress.