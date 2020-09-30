Coronavirus updates: Children are 10% of US cases; northern states struggling with record new case numbers

The pandemic is wreaking financial havoc on families with children, and 10% of all COVID-19 cases are now kids, a pair of new surveys reveals.

Children represented only 2% of cases in April.

The reports come as big-city public schools make news with efforts to get kids back in classrooms. New York City began offering in-class learning to elementary students on Tuesday and invites older students back Thursday. Los Angeles County officials voted this week to allow some schools to resume in-person instruction.

The elephant – and donkey – in the room Tuesday night was the presidential debate, and the virus played a major role. President Donald Trump shrugged off criticism from Democratic challenger Joe Biden of his soft position on wearing masks and his large, non-socially distant political rallies.

Asked why he continues to hold large rallies against the advice of his own health experts, Trump responded: “Because people want to hear what I have to say.” He claimed that his rallies have had no negative effect on Americans, explaining "so far, we have had no problem whatsoever." Biden countered that Trump was a "fool."

Some significant developments:

Indoor dining opened — with social distancing and contact tracing measures in place — for New York City Wednesday. The reopenings come as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reports that the citywide positivity rate over 7 days had risen to 1.46%.

Public elementary schools reopened across New York City on Tuesday for 300,000 students for the first time since March as the city struggled with a bump in positive COVID-19 test results.

Disney parks plan to lay off 28,000 workers in California and Florida.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 7.1 million cases and 206,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been more than 33 million cases and more than 1 million fatalities.

📰 What we're reading: As American, United and other airlines roll out passenger testing for COVID-19, here's what you need to know.

🗺️ Mapping coronavirus: Track the U.S. outbreak, state by state.

Study finds hydroxychloroquine won't prevent COVID-19

A clinical trial of healthcare workers found that hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug repeatedly touted by President Donald Trump as a coronavirus cure, did not help prevent coronavirus. University of Pennsylvania researchers studied 125 health care workers who took either hydroxychloroquine or a placebo for 8 weeks. Eight of them — four on the anti-malarial drug, four on a placebo — tested positive for COVID-19, all of whom were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. Their findings were published Wednesday in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal.

This study further corroborates previous findings about the inefficacy of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment or preventative measure against COVID-19.

A British trial in June found the drug did not help mortality outcomes in hospitalized patients, while a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found a statistically insignificant difference in COVID-19 positivity rates between non-hospitalized individuals exposed to the virus who took a placebo or hydroxychloroquine.

The NFL has postponed the Tennessee Titans' home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the wake of a rash of positive COVID-19 tests. The league announced Wednesday it was moving the game back "to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel." The game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday. As of Wednesday, four Titans players and five team personnel tested positive for COVID-19.