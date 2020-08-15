Coronavirus updates: Thousands gather at motorcycle rally again; more good news for blood plasma treatment; travel restrictions in Europe

Thousands of people will gather in rural South Dakota yet again as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally enters its second and final weekend.
In previous years, half-a-million people have showed up to the event. And despite predictions that the crowd would be halved this year, early arrest reports were keeping pace with past years.
Amid fears of that and other large-scale events leading to a COVID-19 outbreaks, South Dakota's health department reported this week that only people showing symptoms or who were exposed to the virus will be able to get a test. That's despite some local officials in the state planning to conduct mass testing to help head off outbreaks. The move will ensure those who do get tested will get results fast, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said.
Meanwhile, the virus is again surging in Europe, leading to leaders to reimpose restrictions on travelers, closing nightclubs again, banning fireworks displays and expanding mask orders even in resort areas.
Here are some significant developments:
- Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof.
- The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.
- To prove face coverings are safe and don't harm oxygen levels, a British doctor ran 22.6 miles in a mask.
📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 5.3 million confirmed infections and more than 168,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 766,000 deaths and more than million cases, according to John Hopkins University data.
📰 What we're reading: The coronavirus pandemic has Americans drinking more at home. How much alcohol is too much per week? Doctors say one key thing to keep in mind: Make sure alcohol consumption doesn't become a salve for discomfort or anxiety.
Study hints, can't prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they'll ever get a clear answer.
More than 64,000 patients in the U.S. have been given convalescent plasma, a century-old approach to fend off flu and measles before vaccines. It's a go-to tactic when new diseases come along, and history suggests it works against some, but not all, infections.
There’s no solid evidence yet that it fights the coronavirus and, if so, how best to use it. But preliminary data from 35,000 coronavirus patients treated with plasma offers what Mayo lead researcher Dr. Michael Joyner on Friday called “signals of efficacy.”
People who recover from COVID-19 don't need to get tested or quarantine for 3 months, CDC says
People who have had COVID-19 within the past 3 months and come in close contact with someone who is actively infected do not need to quarantine, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"People who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again," the new guidance says. "People who develop symptoms again within 3 months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms."
But antibodies may begin to decline sooner than that. A June study in the journal Nature found that antibodies may begin to decrease within 2 to 3 months after infection.
New York to allow museums, aquariums, more to open
Bowling alleys, gyms, museums and other low-risk indoor cultural venues will soon be allowed to open in New York with strict COVID-19 rules, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
Bowling alleys will be allowed to open Monday, being limited to 50% of occupancy capacity and forced to follow other rules, such as bowlers must have a face covering and every other lane will remain closed. Food and alcohol service will also be limited to wait service, reports USA TODAY Network's New York State Team.
Museums, aquariums and other low-risk indoor cultural venues will be allowed to open in New York City on Aug. 24 with various COVID-19 restrictions, including operating at 25% occupancy capacity. In upstate communities, museums and other indoor venues opened previously.
The opening date and rules for gyms will be revealed on Monday, Cuomo said.
– David Robinson, New York State Team
Canada-U.S. border closed for another month
The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement Friday, a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States. The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.
Essential cross-border workers such as health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Americans and Canadians returning to their respective countries are exempted from the border closure.
– The Associated Press
Survey: Latinos most worried, most affected by COVID-19 economic issues
Latinos are more likely than white, Black and Asian Americans to be worried about economic issues related to coronavirus as the nation continues to deal with the ongoing pandemic, according to a new survey.
The concerns aren't unfounded: Latinos are more likely than all other racial groups to have a spouse lose their job in the last year or have had a drop in household income in the last year, according to a survey from the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project.
Robert Griffin, research director for the Democracy Fund Voter Study Group, said that while some may initially think that disparity is caused because Latinos make up higher proportions of young people or have a different median income, that is not the case. "Communities of color, and particularly Latino Americans, appear to be hard hit right now," Griffin said.
– Rebecca Morin
COVID-19 in some ways comparable to 1918 Spanish flu that killed 50M
The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic claimed an estimated 50 million lives worldwide, yet in some ways the COVID-19 pandemic has been worse, according to a study published Thursday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.
The current pandemic has been linked to less than 1 million deaths. But the study compares the two months after the first recorded death of COVID-19 in New York City – the epicenter of the U.S. epidemic for weeks – with the deadliest two months of the 1918 calamity.
“They’re comparable events in terms of magnitude,’’ said Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and the lead author of the study. "What our numbers show is that what happened in New York was pretty similar to what happened in the greatest modern pandemic.’’
– Jorge L. Ortiz
