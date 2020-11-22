Coronavirus updates: Thanksgiving travel surges despite warnings; experimental drug given to Trump gains FDA authorization

Joel Shannon and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·6 min read

The number of travelers passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints has been rising in recent days despite warnings from public health experts that Thanksgiving travel could further spike already-spiraling COVID-19 numbers.

More than 2.9 million flyers passed through TSA security over the three-day period that ended Saturday, including over 1 million on Friday. That marked only the second time the number surpassed 1 million since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told USA TODAY's Editorial Board last week that "you've got to decide, during this interesting period of a lot of infection going on, colder weather, indoors: Do you want to travel and go to a Thanksgiving meal where there may be 12, 15, 20 people?"

The U.S. reported its 12 millionth case of COVID-19 on Saturday, days after the nation surpassed 250,000 deaths from the coronavirus – by far the largest total in the world. Experts say it will get worse unless Americans take masks and social distancing more seriously.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 12 million cases and more than 255,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 58 million cases and almost 1.4 million deaths.

🗺️ Mapping coronavirus: Track the U.S. outbreak in your state.

📰 What we're reading: It's a hard time to be in college. Now more than ever, students are facing incredible mental health stressors.

This file will be updated throughout the day. For updates in your inbox, subscribe to The Daily Briefing newsletter.

Georgia Sen. Loeffler quarantining after maskless appearance with Pence

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, is quarantining after receiving mixed results from recent coronavirus tests, a day after she campaigned maskless with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. David Perdue in the state’s hotly contested Senate runoff races. Loeffler took two rapid COVID tests on Friday morning that came back negative, a spokesperson for her campaign said in a statement Saturday night. She received another test Friday evening and the results came back positive, the statement said. Loeffler tested again Saturday morning and the results were inconclusive. Her campaign says she doesn’t have symptoms. Loeffler is following CDC guidelines and informing those with whom she was in direct contact, the statement said.

Experimental drug cocktail given to Trump gets FDA authorization

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Regeneron Pharmaceutical an Emergency Use Authorization for a drug cocktail to treat COVID-19. President Donald Trump has touted the experimental antibody treatment and took it while he was being treated for the disease.

"In a clinical trial, the investigational therapy was shown to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or ER visits in certain patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe," the FDA tweeted Saturday.

The drug, a pair of monoclonal antibodies, is intended to mimic the natural process of the immune system, providing it with molecules the body normally manufactures to fight off specific diseases. Trump was able to get it under a "compassionate use" exemption, which the company said at the time it has granted to fewer than 10 people, after requests from their doctors and approval by the FDA. A similar monoclonal antibody treatment was also given emergency authorization earlier this month.

– Joel Shannon, Karen Weintraub and Elizabeth Weise

Kansas counties that opted out of mask order saw COVID-19 cases rise

We already know that wearing face masks in public spaces slows the spread of COVID-19. And now the coronavirus situation in Kansas is providing further proof. Gov. Laura Kelly issued a face mask mandate in early July, and the counties that upheld the order saw a decline in cases, while the counties that opted out saw cases rise, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Countywide mask mandates appear to have contributed to the mitigation of COVID-19 transmission in mandated counties," according to the report, which analyzed county-level data one month before, and after, the governor's mandate went into effect.

As of mid-August, 24 of Kansas’s 105 counties had abided by the state mandate or adopted their own mask mandate, and 81 counties had opted out, as Kansas law allows. At that time, the number of new daily cases per capita – calculated as a seven-day rolling average – had decreased an average of 6% among counties with a mask mandate and increased by 100% in counties without a mandate. Read more.

Relatives returning home bring higher risk for Thanksgiving gatherings

At a time when Americans are pondering how to celebrate Thanksgiving safely amid the country's worst surge in coronavirus cases, many families will be faced with yet another complicating factor: the return of students. Colleges and universities have reported 252,000-plus cases since the pandemic began, according to a New York Times tracker. Returning students – whether they lived in dorms or off-campus housing in the fall term – "exponentially increase the risk (of infection)," especially if they take some form of mass transportation to get home.

That's the assessment of Dr. Teresa Bartlett, senior medical officer for the claims management firm Sedgwick, who advises companies about medical strategies and safety practices. Like other specialists in the field, Bartlett is concerned that holiday gatherings, combined with pandemic fatigue and the need to move indoors as the weather gets colder, will exacerbate what’s already a major national spike in COVID-19 cases. Read more.

Texas National Guard to provide aid to El Paso morgues

The Texas National Guard will be providing help to El Paso morgues as the region continues to be slammed by COVID-19 deaths.

"After completing an assessment of the situation on the ground in El Paso County this week, the state has mobilized a team of 36 Texas National Guard personnel to provide mortuary affairs support beginning at 9 o’clock tomorrow (Saturday) morning," Seth Christensen, spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said.

After the announcement, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego requested additional aid from Gov. Greg Abbott in the form of leeway to impose some restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Samaniego said in a letter to the governor's office that his previous order that was ended by an appellate court was done so erroneously and the order was not inconsistent with Abbott's statewide restrictions.

– El Paso Times

COVID-19 resources from USA TODAY

Contributing: The Associated Press

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks their dog past an inflatable turkey ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday during increased Covid-19 restrictions in Manhattan Beach, California, November 21, 2020.
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks their dog past an inflatable turkey ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday during increased Covid-19 restrictions in Manhattan Beach, California, November 21, 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: Thanksgiving travel surges; Trump cocktail gains FDA OK

Latest Stories

  • Report: Raptors lose Serge Ibaka to Clippers in free agency

    The Toronto Raptors have lost another piece of their championship team to the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Raptors re-sign Fred VanVleet to four-year deal

    The Raptors have reportedly re-signed coveted free-agent point guard Fred VanVleet to a four-year contract worth $85 million.

  • Gordon Hayward to sign four-year, $120 million deal with Hornets

    Hayward entered free agency on Thursday, declining a $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season.

  • NBA free agency: Carmelo Anthony returning to Blazers after resurgent season

    The NBA veteran revived his career in Portland last year.

  • Rajon Rondo says goodbye to Lakers, signs two-year, $15 million deal with Hawks

    Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn will help revamp the Hawks' backcourt.

  • UFC 255 full results: Figueiredo submits Perez; Shevchenko outpoints Maia

    UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo easily defended his title against challenger Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • Source: John Wall's trade request was inevitable

    The Wizards have been building more around Wall’s backcourt mate Bradley Beal in the wake of his injuries, with many believing that’s what set Wall off.

  • Week 11 fantasy football rankings: Start Taysom Hill at your own peril

    New Orleans has a tantalizing matchup against the Falcons, but QB (?) Taysom Hill is an absolute wild card in this Saints offense.

  • Predicting the AFC playoff teams | More Football

    There are several teams in the hunt for the AFC's seven playoff seeds, with the Bills and Dolphins fighting for the AFC East lead, while the Colts and Titans fight for the division and a wild-card spot. Who will emerge from a jam-packed race?

  • Jared Goff and Mark Ingram lead highly rostered drop candidates | The Lineup

    Rostered in over 60% of Yahoo Fantasy leagues but here is why you should consider dropping Jared Goff, Mark Ingram, Jared Cook and Devin Singletary.&nbsp;

  • Week 11 is about redemption and statement wins | More Football

    The Ravens and Chiefs are aiming to avenge a few surprising losses while the Colts look to make a statement with a win vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

  • Lamenting the lost Grey Cup weekend: 'Sad period in the history of the league'

    In a normal year, grocery store snack aisles would be packed this weekend with people in jerseys, face paint and probably wild wigs and weird hats. Canadian football fans are a special, colourful breed, and this should have been their time to really let loose. They would have been loading up on treats for Grey Cup Sunday — a day most likely embedded in their brains like the logo pressed into the leather of a CFL football. "The league is a real piece of Canadiana. It's very unique and it brings together a unique group of people who love it," said Bob Irving, who has been CJOB Radio's play-by-play voice for Winnipeg Blue Bombers games since 1975. "It's a real people's league. It's not like the Super Bowl, where you need thousands of dollars to get into any of the events," he said. During Grey Cup week, "you can get into the parties … and meet people from across the country, fans of all the other teams, and it's all in good fun and in good spirit," said Irving. "It's a very special week indeed on the Canadian calendar — never mind the Canadian sports calendar, but the Canadian calendar, period." But there are no shenanigans this year. No steed being trotted into a hotel by Calgary Stampeders fans. No swapping of collector pins, or steaming pancake breakfasts or late-night party tents. COVID-19 obliterated it all. The season never even began. For the first time in 101 years, the CFL's championship trophy will not be handed out. That hasn't happened since the 1919 game was nullified by a rules dispute between rugby organizations, and because the country was still recovering from both the 1918-19 Spanish flu epidemic and the First World War, which put the 1916-18 seasons on hold. This year's big game, slated to be played in Regina's Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 22, would have been Irving's 48th consecutive Grey Cup as either a fan or broadcaster. "Not being in the Grey Cup city during Grey Cup week is very unusual and different. And I miss it," he said. "In the last couple of Sundays I've been marking those days as what would have been the West [Division] semifinal, then the West final last Sunday, and then this Sunday, of course, the Grey Cup. "To get to this time in the season and not have the great playoff games and the drama surrounding them … it creates a void for sure. It's really a sad period in the history of the league." The void comes after the Bombers won their first Grey Cup title in 29 years last season, defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Calgary. Holding onto the title by default, though, doesn't make them champs for two straight years, Irving noted a chuckle. "A lot of people want to say that. They're the defending Grey Cup champions, we can say that," he said. "We'll see if they can win two in a row when we get back to playing." The league on Friday expressed optimism for a 2021 season, announcing a schedule with the first game being a 2019 Grey Cup rematch between the Bombers and Ticats. Until then, memories from Winnipeg's 33–12 win will have to carry Bombers fans. A season to remember And there's much to reflect on, said Irving, starting with the fact that last season, the Bombers (11-7, third place in the West Division) were viewed as huge underdogs to the 15-3 Ticats, who held the CFL's best record and were on a seven-game win streak. But the Bombers were riding a wave of confidence as well, knocking off Calgary in the semifinal — their first win in that city in two decades. They then went into Saskatchewan and dropped the West's top team 20-13, after a nail-gnawing end that had the Roughriders on goal line twice in the final two minutes, pushing for a game-tying touchdown, but the Bombers defence was a wall.  With four seconds left, an end zone pass by Riders QB Cody Fajardo hit the crossbar of the uprights. Dead ball. Game over. "The atmosphere, you could could cut the tension with a knife at the end of that game. It was just a spectacular ending," Irving said.  The Bombers did it with quarterback Zach Collaros, who Saskatchewan had tossed aside. Collaros started the season with the Riders but suffered a concussion in Game 1. Saskatchewan traded him to Toronto in late July, but Collaros didn't play a game there. He was picked up by the Bombers in a trade deadline deal six weeks before the Grey Cup, after injuries hobbled Winnipeg's QBs. Matt Nichols had season-ending surgery and Chris Streveler suffered an ankle injury in the second-last regular season game. Collaros went 4-0, including three consecutive road wins to clinch the cup. The Bombers only won three on the road all season prior to that. As for Streveler, many assumed his season was done. But the QB built like a tank showed up with a heavily taped ankle and went to work. In the West semi, he set a CFL playoff record by taking 23 snaps without attempting a pass, running in spite of his injury. In the Grey Cup, he threw a touchdown pass, rushed 30 yards and caught a pass on a trick play. The 2019 Bombers also featured four Winnipeg-born heroes in Andrew Harris, Nic Demski, Brady Oliveira and Geoff Gray. Harris, who was three years old the last time the Bombers won the championship, became the first player in CFL history to be named the Grey Cup's top player and top Canadian. And the team helped long-suffering fan Chris Matthew to finally pull on his pants, while thousands of other diehard Blue and Gold faithful crowded downtown Winnipeg for a parade to The Forks. A beer-swilling, shirtless Streveler — dressed in a fur coat and cowboy hat — embodied the party mood. "[The victory and parade] brought the fans out and the love for the Blue Bombers in a way that really underlined how important this organization, this team is to the fibre of this community," said Irving. That's why the loss of the 2020 season stings so much, he said. "They were bringing most of the championship team back, and most of us felt they would have another great chance to win it again," Irving said. "The chance to take another run at it this year — boy, that's a lost opportunity that I know weighs heavily on the players."

  • Deiveson Figueiredo has the UFC's flyweight division buzzing again

    “If you don’t like this guy, you ought to stop watching fights,” UFC president Dana White said of Figueiredo. “Find a new hobby if you don’t like watching him.”

  • College football takeaways: Jim Harbaugh's failings still on full display despite last-gasp win over Rutgers

    Michigan survived another embarrassing loss thanks to a missed field goal in OT, but it still managed to lose by winning. Its season is lost and the Wolverines look listless and without direction under Harbaugh.

  • Deiveson Figueiredo submits Alex Perez in under two minutes at UFC 255

    As soon as Perez got within reach, Figueiredo reached up and grabbed his neck in a guillotine choke.

  • Mad Bets: UFC Blaydes vs. Lewis Betting Odds

    Matt Gothard is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the UFC bout between Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis on Sat. November 28 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

  • Valentina Shevchenko retains title as Jennifer Maia puts up tougher-than-expected fight

    Except for the second round, when Maia got top position, Shevchenko was in command throughout.

  • Influential regulator Marc Ratner going into UFC Hall of Fame

    Today, 14 years since Ratner joined the company when only 22 states regulated the sport, MMA is regulated in all 50 U.S. states and in countries around the world thanks to his efforts.

  • Report: Serge Ibaka leaves Toronto Raptors, joins Los Angeles Clippers as free agent

    Free agent centre Serge Ibaka has reportedly signed a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.Ibaka signed a two-year contract worth $19 million with a player option in the second season, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN. The 31-year-old was traded to the Raptors back in February 2017 from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a first-round draft choice. Later that year, he signed a three-year contract worth US$65-million and would eventually play a crucial role in the Raptors' championship run in 2019.Ibaka averaged 15.4 points per game and 8.2 rebounds a game with Toronto last season. Earlier Saturday, Toronto agreed to terms with guard Fred VanVleet to a four-year, US$85-million deal. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Week 12 winners and losers: What will the first College Football Playoff rankings look like?

    Here's how the top 15 should look when the inaugural 2020 rankings are released on Tuesday.