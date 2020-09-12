Coronavirus updates: Studies highlight risks in dining, daycare; vaccine won't immediately end pandemic, Fauci says

Drug developers are racing to create a vaccine, but the a post-pandemic world won't suddenly arrive when one is successfully developed.

A return to "normal living" won't come until "several months" after a vaccine first arrives, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN. That's likely to be about a year away, as a successful vaccine still needs to be manufactured and distributed at a massive scale.

In the meantime, Americans are learning more about risks associated with several parts of normal life that remain. Recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studies documented health challenges in dining and daycare. One study found dining out was linked with higher infection rates in adults. Another study documented children who were infected in daycare and spread the virus at home.

Meanwhile colleges continue to be hotspots for the virus: Of the 25 hottest outbreaks in the U.S., communities heavy with college students represent 19 of them.

Some significant developments:

California reached a bleak milestone, becoming the first state in the nation to reach 750,000 coronavirus cases. Los Angeles County claims a third of those cases, becoming the first county to surpass 250,000 cases.

The Senate failed to pass a slimmed-down coronavirus relief bill Thursday in a 52-47 vote. One Republican senator voted with Democrats against the bill.

New York City, transit commuters will face a $50 fine beginning Monday if they refuse to wear a face mask

📈 Today's numbers: A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Friday shows two states set records for deaths in the week ending Friday: Montana and North Dakota, and also Guam and Puerto Rico. No state records for new cases were set. The U.S. has more than 6.4 million confirmed cases and more than 193,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there are more than 28 million cases and more than 916,000 fatalities.

📰 What we're reading: Stress and isolation brought on by the pandemic are certainly bad for our mental health, but dentists say they're seeing evidence our oral health is suffering too.

The New York City teachers union warns it won’t let the nation’s largest school district reopen for in-person classes this month if the city doesn’t issue protective equipment, conduct testing and clean schools properly.

Union leader Michael Mulgrew in a Friday video accuses the city of not acting with enough urgency on the pandemic. The return of public school students to classrooms was delayed from Sept. 10 to Sept. 21 so coronavirus safety precautions could be worked on further.

Mulgrew says the city knows what it needs to do to make schools safe and, in his words, "if you can’t make that happen before the children come into schools, then we’re not going to let you open these schools."

– The Associated Press

The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, expressed disappointment in the political divisiveness over protection measures against the coronavirus, as seen by the large crowds that gather at President Donald Trump's rallies.

"As a scientist, I'm pretty puzzled and rather disheartened," Collins said Thursday when asked during a CNN town hall what he thinks of large events such as Trump's Michigan rally where few wore masks or kept distance from each other.

Trump's campaign rally on Thursday, held at MBS International Airport near Saginaw, drew more than 5,000 supporters. Despite state guidelines that require masks in areas where it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of distance from others, many in the crowd were seen without them.

Trump's recent rallies have often featured largely maskless crowds. The Republican National Convention was also criticized for speeches delivered in front of large crowds.

— Jeanine Santucci

Children who caught the coronavirus at day cares and a day camp spread it to their relatives, according to a new report that underscores that kids can bring the germ home and infect others.

Scientists already know children can spread the virus. But the study published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "definitively indicates — in a way that previous studies have struggled to do — the potential for transmission to family members," said William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious diseases researcher.