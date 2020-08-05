Coronavirus updates: Biden won't go to Milwaukee for convention; Chicago schools to start online; Florida surpasses 500,000 cases

Another pharmaceutical giant announced a vaccine deal with the U.S. on Wednesday while Joe Biden and the rest of the Democratic celebs bid adieu to Milwaukee's political convention before the coronation train ever rolled into town.

Johnson & Johnson said it has a $1 billion agreement to supply 100 million doses of its vaccine candidate to the U.S. government. Also Wednesday, Moderna said it expects to fully enroll 30,000 people for a trial of its vaccine candidate next month. And a day earlier, Novavax released promising results of an early trial.

Milwaukee's 2020 Democratic National Convention suffers the same fate as Charlotte, where plans for a full-blown GOP convention have been whittled down to a few small gatherings later this month.

While the nation waits for a vaccine that could fully reopen schools and businesses, the University of Connecticut became the first top-level college program to cancel its football season. And cruise lines voluntarily extended their moratorium on sailings in U.S. waters another month, through October.

Here are some significant developments:

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 157,000 deaths and almost 4.8 million cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been more than 702,000 deaths and 18.6 million cases.

Georgia schools face questions after viral back-to-school photos surface

Two suburban Atlanta school districts that began in-person classes Monday with mask-optional policies face more questions about COVID-19 safety protocols after on-campus pictures showed students packed shoulder-to-shoulder.

In Cherokee County, dozens of seniors gathered at two of the district's six high schools to take traditional first-day-of-school senior photos, with students squeezing together in black outfits. In Paulding County, student pictures taken Monday and Tuesday show crowded hallways at North Paulding High School in Dallas. Fewer than half of the students shown are wearing masks.

In Columbia County, the school district has already confirmed its first COVID-19 case.

– Miguel Legoas, The Augusta Chronicle; The Associated Press

Virginia is first state to roll out app to detect virus exposure

Virginia on Wednesday became the first state to roll out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus. The new pandemic technology, created by Apple and Google, is available in Apple and Android app stores as of Wednesday. The app relies on Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the virus. State officials said the app doesn’t track user location or collect personal information.

"We’re using every possible approach to fight this virus and keep Virginians healthy," Virginia Gov. Northam said in a statement.

Biden won't go to Milwaukee to claim Democratic nomination

When Milwaukee landed the 2020 Democratic National Convention more than a year ago, city leaders hoped 50,000 people would flood into town for four non-stop days and nights of politics. Now even the party's nominee isn't going.

Officials announced that Joe Biden will accept the party's nod from his home in Delaware – and the other convention speakers won't travel to Wisconsin, either. Organizers cited the "worsening coronavirus pandemic."

“This convention will look different than any previous convention in history," said Joe Solmonese, the convention's chief executive. "It will reach more people than ever before, and truly be a convention across America for all Americans, regardless of which party you belong to or who you’ve voted for in previous elections."

– Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Relaxed hospital inspections due to COVID-19 linked to rise in infections

When the Trump administration waived most federal hospital inspections and suspended hospital infection reporting in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, patient safety advocates warned it could lead to big increases in hospital-acquired infections. Jumps in infections at two hospitals in New York and St. Louis – up to five times higher – suggest they may have been right.