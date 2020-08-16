Coronavirus updates: New saliva test a 'huge step forward'; Birx urges Americans to wear masks indoors and outdoors

A sliver of help may be on the way for the relentless coronavirus testing issues hampering efforts to slow a U.S. death toll that inched toward 170,000 on Sunday.

The average number of daily tests across the nation has begun to fall, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Delays sometimes stretching to a week or more in obtaining test results have severely disrupted efforts at contact tracing. And when results are finally obtained, accuracy issues have often delayed proper treatment.

This weekend, however, the Food and Drug Administration approved a saliva-based test that Yale University researchers hope will clean up some of those testing issues.

“This is a huge step forward to make testing more accessible,” said Chantal Vogels, a Yale postdoctoral fellow, who led the laboratory development and validation along with Doug Brackney, an adjunct assistant clinical professor.

Here are some significant developments:

The U.S. Postal Service has warned almost every state that deadlines for early voting may mean some ballots cannot be delivered in time to be counted.

A saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by researchers at Yale in partnership and funding from the NBA and National Basketball Players Association was approved on Saturday for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Thousands of people will gather in rural South Dakota yet again as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally enters its second and final weekend.

Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 5.3 million confirmed infections and more than 169,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 768,000 deaths and more than 21 million cases, according to John Hopkins University data.

📰 What we're reading: Across the U.S., faith leaders are debating how they can continue to pray in fellowship with others while keeping staff and members safe in the age of coronavirus. Some churches have moved completely online, others have embraced drive-in service, and some are adamant about holding in-person gatherings.

Congressional Democratic leaders on Sunday called on the postmaster general and the head of the Postal Service Board of Governors to testify in a hearing about "dangerous operational changes." Democrats say sthe changes threaten the integrity of the November election, which is expected to see a high volume of mailed-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, Democrats called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and Chairman of the USPS Board of Governors Robert Duncan to "testify before Congress about recent, sweeping and dangerous operational changes at the Postal Service that are slowing the mail and jeopardizing the integrity of the election."

Two top staffers exit CDC

Two top staffers at the embattled Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have resigned to start a consulting firm, according to multiple media reports. Kyle McGowan, the chief of staff, and Amanda Campbell, the deputy chief of staff, resigned effective Friday. McGowan told Politico that the duo was not forced out. The CDC has sometimes been at odds with the Trump administration, and recently was removed from its position as overseer of the nation's COVID-19 data.

"The CDC is filled with dedicated public health professionals," McGowan said in a statement released to CNN. "Amanda and I are honored to have had the opportunity to serve alongside each and every one of them."

Single-family home sales in Colorado last month shattered state records and drove median home prices to record highs despite the sharp economic downturn brought on by COVID-19 related shutdowns, according to data from the Colorado Association of Realtors. Sales rose 15% from June and 21% from the previous July – before COVID-19 when the economy was rolling. Statewide the median home price rose a startling 4.5% in one month, to $443,925.

"There is a total disconnect with half the economy being crushed and yet, housing has mostly shrugged it all off, said Realtor Patrick Muldoon. "Small business is getting blown out, people are not working, and yet housing continues to be unaffordable."

It's not even September and already thousands of students and teachers have been moved to the sidelines, just days after starting in-class instruction. Positive tests or coronavirus outbreaks have scrambled schedules and forced quarantines. More than 1,200 students at two Alabama schools were ordered to isolate days before school began. One school's entire football team was forced to isolate after five players tested positive. More than 1,000 students in Cherokee County, Georgia, were forced to quarantine after scores of students and staff tested positive. And only a small fraction of districts across the nation have yet to begin the new school year.