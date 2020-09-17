Coronavirus updates: Robert Redfield touts masks again; NCAA basketball sets Nov. 25 start date; US surpasses 196K deaths

As the race to find a coronavirus vaccine continues, federal health officials have already planned to distribute the vaccine within 24 hours of approval.

Until then, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert R. Redfield told a Senate panel on Wednesday that face masks are "the most important, powerful public health tool we have." He also said a vaccine may not be available until next year.

President Donald Trump, however, later contradicted Redfield's comments and said, "I believe he was confused" by the questions asked about the virus.

Redfield responded on Twitter: "I 100% believe in the importance of vaccines and the importance in particular of a #COVID19 vaccine. A COVID-19 vaccine is the thing that will get Americans back to normal everyday life. The best defense we currently have against this virus are the important mitigation efforts of wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing and being careful about crowds."

In sports news, the Big Ten announced its plan to return on Oct. 24, reversing its August decision to postpone its fall football season. The NCAA said the men's and women's college basketball season can start on Nov. 25.

Some significant developments:

Hawaii's pre-arrival testing program for out of state visitors will begin Oct. 15, Gov. David Ige announced.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to make an announcement on theme park reopenings "very, very shortly."

A CDC report found the majority of children, teens and young adults who've died from COVID-19 are Hispanic, Black or Native American.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 6.6 million cases and 196,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been more than 29.8 million cases and 941,000 fatalities.

President Donald Trump blamed "blue states" for increasing the nation's death rate from coronavirus, suggesting that if "you take the blue states out" of the equation the United States would be far more competitive with other countries.

Trump has long blamed Democratic leaders for a variety of ills, including "Democrat-run" cities where protests against police have occasionally turned violent. But his remarks Wednesday were his most explicit politicization yet of the handling of COVID-19. It comes as Trump has been forced to defend metrics that indicate the U.S. has been in a worse position than many other nations dealing with the pandemic.

The president, speaking to reporters at the White House, started off arguing that the United States was handling the virus well compared to other nations "despite the fact that the blue states had tremendous death rates.

"If you take the blue states out," he continued, "we're at a level that I don't think anybody in the world would be at. We're really at a very low level but some of the states -- they were blue states, and blue-state management."

– John Fritze and David Jackson

Hawaii officials announced the start of a pre-travel testing program that has been delayed twice due to a spike in coronavirus infections.

Starting Oct. 15, out-of-state travelers won't need to quarantine for 14 days if they tested negative for the virus, Gov. David Ige announced Wednesday. Ige said travelers must get tested within 72 hours before arriving to Hawaii.

Kaiser Permanente and CVS will be conducting the tests.

India has confirmed another record jump in coronavirus cases, logging 97,894 cases in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said Thursday that the new cases raised the nation’s confirmed total to more than 5.1 million. It said 1,132 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 83,198.

At the current rate of infection, India is expected within weeks to surpass the 6.6 million reported cases in the United States, currently the country with the most reported infections.