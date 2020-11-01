Coronavirus updates: October cases 57% higher than September total; wear a mask at home if a family member is ill

A new study indicates that COVID-19 spreads more quickly than previously believed within households, a gloomy finding as final data from October shows the virus spreading wildly across the nation.

The study, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showed that household transmission is rapid whether the first to become ill is a child or an adult. That doesn't bode well amid efforts to return more students to classrooms.

The study, led by researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, also suggests that Americans should wear masks at home if any family member coughs or seems sick – even before tests results are available.

"Persons should self-isolate immediately at the onset of COVID-like symptoms," the study found. "All household members ... should wear masks within shared spaces in the household."

Daily infections are at an all-time high in the U.S. heading into Tuesday's election, according to Johns Hopkins University.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 9.1 million cases and more than 230,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 46 million cases and 1.19 million deaths.

Coronavirus cases leaped dramatically across the nation in October, when about 1.87 million cases were reported amidst a burgeoning third surge. That's an increase of about 57.6% over September's 1.19 million cases. Only Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana and South Carolina reported fewer new cases in October than in September. The increases were led by Wisconsin, which added 103,095 cases in October, up from 46,671 in September; and in Illinois, which added 112,928 cases in October, up from 58,996 in September.

On Friday, the U.S. reported a record 99,321 new cases in a day, almost 40% above the worst day seen in the spring or summer surges. The worst seven single days on record are now all from late October.

U.S. deaths have been nearly flat at about 23,000 each month.

COVID-19 is once again a central campaign issue on the eve of the presidential race. Former Vice President Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has been unable to control the pandemic: “We’re going to beat this virus and get it under control, and the first step to doing that is beating Donald Trump," Biden said.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to minimize the virus' impact. He told Pennsylvania voters that his administration has done “an incredible job” dealing with the pandemic. He repeated a months-old promise that the mass distribution of a vaccine was “just weeks away.”

Police charged nine organizers in a bust of an "illegal bar/party" that had nearly 400 people in attendance in New York City, the NYC sheriff said. Police shut down the gathering held inside a Brooklyn warehouse early on Halloween morning. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday warned against Halloween gatherings that increase the risk of transmitting COVID-19, tweeting "Halloween should be spooky, not scary."

The guidelines tweeted by Cuomo say parties are particularly risky because they can bring together people from different areas for a long period of time.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans for a four-week national lockdown in England starting this week that will shut pubs, restaurants, entertainment facilities and nonessential businesses. Schools, universities and manufacturing facilities will remain open during the period from Thursday until Dec. 2. France, Germany, Belgium and Greece have become the latest countries to announce second lockdowns, while Spain and Italy are among European nations increasing restrictions in recent days.

“Unless we act, we could see deaths in this country running at several thousand a day,” Johnson said.