Coronavirus updates: Europe tightens restrictions; candidate for Indiana attorney general tests positive, in quarantine

People who are in quarantine or sick with COVID-19 are allowed to vote in person for the U.S. elections on Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine," the CDC's recently updated guidelines say. But you should let poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine, the agency said. Voters should also wear a mask, stay 6 feet apart from others and wash their hands before and after voting.

Meanwhile, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, warned top officials Monday that the country is entering the "most deadly phase of this pandemic ... leading to increasing mortality," according to a report obtained by the Washington Post.

Birx's warning contradicts President Donald Trump's message that the U.S. is "rounding the turn" on the coronavirus. The U.S. will likely see more than 100,000 new cases a day this week, Birx said.

Here's what to know today:

Germany and the U.K. announced plans Tuesday to expand virus testing as European countries battled rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Twenty-one states set records for new cases in a week, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Monday, with five states reporting a record number of deaths: Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Over 61,000 new child COVID-19 cases were reported this week – the highest since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.

Today is Election Day but an estimated 100 million ballots were already cast before the first poll site opened, partly because voters took precautions against COVID-19 community spread.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 9.3 million cases and 232,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: more than 47.4 million cases and 1.2 million deaths.

Coronavirus cases hit new daily highs this week in Russia, and Germany and the U.K. announced plans Tuesday to expand virus testing as European countries battled rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Nations reintroduced restrictions to try to get ahead of a virus that has caused more than 1.2 million deaths around the globe, over 270,000 of them in Europe, according to Johns Hopkins University, and is straining health care systems.

New measures took effect Tuesday in Austria, Greece and Sweden, following a partial shutdown imposed in Germany on Monday and tighter rules in Italy, France, Kosovo and Croatia. England faces a near-total lockdown starting Thursday, although schools and universities will stay open.

Infections spiked in Russia, where authorities reported 18,648 new cases Tuesday. It was the fifth straight day of more than 18,000 confirmed new cases, compared to the country’s daily record of over 11,000 in the spring.

Russia has the world’s fourth-highest reported coronavirus caseload with over 1.6 million people confirmed infected, including more than 28,000 who have died in the pandemic.

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, the Republican candidate for Indiana attorney general, has tested positive for COVID-19 after developing “some symptoms,” his campaign announced Tuesday.

Rokita faces Democratic candidate Jonathan Weinzapfel in Tuesday’s statewide election. Rokita had been quarantining with his family after he was informed “by a person unconnected to any campaign activities that he was exposed to COVID-19,” Rokita’s campaign said in a statement.

The campaign said Rokita “just recently tested positive after developing some symptoms” and is doing well and working from home. Rokita planned to watch Tuesday’s election returns there with his family.

The cruise industry has jettisoned hopes of restarting operations this year.

Days after Carnival and Norwegian extended a halt on cruises through the end of the year, the group that represents cruise lines said Tuesday that its members have agreed to extend the suspension of U.S. sailing operations for the rest of 2020. The announcement comes just days after the U.S. government effectively lifted its no-sail order despite a global spike in coronavirus infections.

Cruise Lines International Association – which includes cruise giants Princess, Carnival and Royal Caribbean – said that its members have voluntarily opted to maintain the current suspension of cruise operations in the U.S. through the end of the year.

Members “will use the remainder of the year to prepare for the implementation of extensive measures to address COVID-19 safety” with the guidance of public health experts and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the association said.