Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell face stimulus deal deadline; Sturgis rally linked to cases; 219K US deaths

Crucial talks scheduled for Monday could determine the fate of a COVID-19 stimulus package as the nation grapples with a rising number of new infections and hospitalizations.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are scheduled to discuss terms of a package that finds Democrats and President Donald Trump pushing for an expansive and expensive bill in the area of $2 trillion. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and many congressional Republicans, however, are opting for a "targeted" and much cheaper solution.

Pelosi has set a deadline of Tuesday if a deal is to be cut by Election Day.

Average daily U.S. infections have climbed above 60,000. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are rising steadily, the daily number now up more than 30% from just four weeks ago. Among the hardest hit states is New Mexico, where Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said hospitalizations have more than doubled in less than three weeks.

"Doesn't matter if you're young, doesn't matter if you don't believe in it," Grisham said Saturday. "The virus is real and it continues to spread, wreaking havoc on New Mexicans' lives."

The Upper Midwest continues to struggle. The ripple effect of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August is hard to decipher. In Wisconsin, Friday was the biggest single day for infections yet. On Saturday, Trump visited the state, urging Gov. Tony Evers to ease restrictions.

"I wish you had a Republican governor because frankly you've got to open your state up," Trump said in Janesville, 40 miles south of Madison. "You've got to open your state up, get everyone back to school."

Some significant developments:

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, will resume in-person campaigning Monday with stops in Florida. Harris suspended attending events this week after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 6 million households failed to make their rent or mortgage payments in September, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's Research Institute for Housing America.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban was cleared to resume normal activities after testing positive earlier this week for COVID-19, and he was on the sideline when the No. 2 Crimson Tide played No. 3 Georgia.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 8.1 million cases and almost 220,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data. Ten states set records for new cases in the week ending Saturday: Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wyoming, and also Guam and Northern Mariana Islands. Worldwide, there have been almost 40 million confirmed cases and more than 1.1 million deaths.

One of the nation's largest Christian megachurches resumed in-person services on Sunday in Texas after months of holding only online services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lakewood Church in Houston opened at 25% capacity under new city guidelines. People had to sign up online to attend services at the non-denominational megachurch run by Joel Osteen.

A recording on Lakewood's Facebook page of Sunday's services showed people complying with requirements that they wear face masks and sit spaced apart inside the church's cavernous arena, the former Compaq Center, once the home of the Houston Rockets.

"So awesome to have you back. We've missed you guys. We love you. It's not the same without you here," Osteen said.

More than 330 coronavirus cases and one death have been directly linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally centered in the South Dakota City two months ago, according to a Washington Post survey of health departments in 23 states that provided information. But the Post says many experts believe the 10-day event, which drew hundreds of thousands of bikers, was responsible for many times that number of infections. They say contact tracing often doesn’t capture the source of an infection, and asymptomatic spread often goes unnoticed. Attendees came from every state, packing bars, restaurants and tattoo parlors in the area.

“Holding a half-million-person rally in the midst of a pandemic is emblematic of a nation as a whole that maybe isn’t taking (the pandemic) as seriously as we should," Josh Michaud, an epidemiologist and associate director for global health policy for the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, told the Post.

President Donald Trump is claiming victory over the virus in his reelection campaign ads. One ad claims that Trump "is recovering from the coronavirus and so is America," adding that he "tackled the virus head-on, as leaders should."