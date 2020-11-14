Coronavirus updates: North Dakota is now requiring face masks; US daily cases exceed 180K; 24 deaths at Ky. veterans home

Many Americans are bracing for increased virus restrictions and the possibility of fall and winter lockdowns, even as leaders in some areas are doubling-down on their hands-off approach.

The nation's surge in cases continues: On Friday, the U.S. recorded 184,514 new daily infections, breaking yet another record, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The U.S. first surpassed 100,000 new daily cases on Nov. 5 and has continued to break the daily record since then.

Meanwhile, Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, who tested positive for the virus on Friday, has repeatedly argued that containing the virus is largely up to individuals. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has emphasized new treatments and vaccines that are expected to become available soon.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's office said she has no intention of using state resources to enforce any federal COVID-19 orders that might come from a Biden administration. South Dakota is a current global hot spot for the virus.

Late Friday, the Republican governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, mandated face masks in public after increased pressure from doctors, nurses and other health care professionals to require face coverings.

Some major developments:

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 10.8 million cases and more than 245,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 53.7 million cases and 1.3 million deaths.

🗺️ Mapping coronavirus: Track the U.S. outbreak in your state.

This file will be updated throughout the day. For updates in your inbox, subscribe to The Daily Briefing newsletter.

A fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in northeastern Romania killed 10 people Saturday and injured 10 others, seven of them critically, officials said. The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID-19 patients at the public hospital in the city of Piatra Neamt, local Emergency Situations Inspectorate spokesperson Irina Popa said.

Popa said that most of the people who died or were injured in the fire were hospital patients.

Health Minister Nelu Tataru told Romanian media the fire was “most likely triggered by a short circuit.”

News outlets reported that the Piatra Neamt Regional Emergency Hospital has long been poorly managed, with eight government-appointed managers overseeing the facility in the last year.

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Kentucky state veterans home has worsened, claiming the lives of 24 residents at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore and infecting more than half of the 160 veterans who live there. Sixty-three staff members have tested postive, according to Gov. Andy Beshear Friday.

Beshear said at a news conference this week that the outbreak that began in October is tied to the rising number of cases in the surrounding community of Jessamine County, which remains in the "red zone" with more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents.

Jessamine has 26.9 cases per 100,000 residents, and Fayette, where some Thomson-Hood workers live, has 50.

— Deborah Yetter, Louisville Courier Journal

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is quarantining after coming into contact with a COVID-positive individual after arriving in Florida on Friday night.

He said in a Saturday tweet that he shows no symptoms, but will be in quarantine “out of an abundance of caution.”

“I was tested this morning and the result was negative,” he said.

In October, Scott said in a Fox News interview that he tested positive for COVID-19. He retracted that initial statement, saying he misspoke and did not have the infection.

The Republican governors of North Dakota and West Virginia have mandated the wearing of masks in businesses and indoor spaces in their states.

“It’s just silly to be in a public building with strangers walking around without a mask on,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. “Even if you have this macho belief or whatever it may be, it’s silly.”