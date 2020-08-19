Coronavirus updates: Maine outbreak tied to wedding; North Carolina State University reports first cluster; world tops 22 million cases

First, the University of North Carolina. Now, North Carolina State University.

A day after university officials in Chapel Hill decided to pivot to online classes after at least four clusters of outbreaks of COVID-19 in student living spaces, the Raleigh university reported its first cluster of positive cases that included some of its own students.

Also Tuesday, the University of Notre Dame said it was moving to online classes for two weeks in hopes that infections won't surge.

Meanwhile, a new survey shows that parents with children who have switched to online learning say they have gone into debt paying for all of the at-home school expenses, including breakfast and lunch, during the pandemic.

Some significant developments:

The U.S. stock market closed at an all-time high Tuesday, staging a stunning turnaround from the darkest early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he is writing a book on his leadership experience amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of the U.S. Postal Service said he would pause operational changes at the agency until after the November election after lawmakers expressed fear the changes would hinder the collection of mail-in ballots.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 5.4 million confirmed infections and more than 171,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 781,000 deaths and 22.1 million cases, according to John Hopkins University data.

📰 What we're reading: Wearing a mask in public restrooms should be mandatory during the pandemic, researchers say, because there's increasing evidence that flushing toilets – and now urinals – can release inhalable coronavirus particles into the air.

This file will be updated throughout the day. For updates in your inbox, subscribe to the Daily Briefing.

At least two dozen Maine residents tested positive for the coronavirus after a wedding reception in rural Maine — the state’s first outbreak linked to a social gathering,

All told, about 65 people attended the indoor event at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, said Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long. About 18 people in attendance — and around 10 others who came into contact with attendees — all tested positive, according to WABI-TV in Bangor, Maine.

The owner could face a $10,000 fine if the state's executive orders limiting group gatherings to 50 were violated, officials said.

During the pandemic, people are talking a lot about children missing classes, graduations and proms. What has received far less attention, child development experts say, is the impact the pandemic is having on the youngest children: babies, toddlers, preschoolers, kindergartners.

Birth to age five is a critical time for child development, research shows, and new data from the Rapid Assessment of Pandemic Impact on Development Early Childhood Household Survey Project (RAPID-EC Project) shows caregiver distress is cascading down to young children in ways science shows can be toxic in the short- and long-term.

The project has been conducting weekly surveys since April and has found caregivers of young children are experiencing distress, material hardship and loss of emotional supports. Since the project's data is sequential, it also is able to show a chain reaction. When a family is stressed about meeting basic needs, the next week they report more emotional distress, and the week after report increases in their child's emotional distress.

"if you can't buy food or you can't pay your rent, that you are experiencing the kind of stress that is going to be toxic to your children," said RAPID project director Phil Fisher.

– Alia E. Dastagir

Nearly 80 teachers in Utah's Salt Lake County have resigned or retired as in-person classes are set to resume at schools this year, the Salt Late Tribune reported.

The Tribune tallied 79 teachers who left their posts due to concerns about COVID-19. At least 16 of the resignations came in the last week, the newspaper reported.

Salt Lake County has the highest number of virus cases in the state, and teachers leaving the classroom told the newspaper that they'd rather resign or retire now than return in the fall, risking their own health or the health of their students.

“We’re just being told to jump in like nothing is wrong,” Jan Roberts, a teacher of 32 years who just retired, told the Tribune. “It’s not OK.”

After a virtual “Roll Call Across America,” former vice president Joe Biden formally secured enough Democratic delegates to become the party's nominee to challenge President Donald Trump.

Story continues