Coronavirus updates: 13 states set case records; Joe Biden tests negative again; NYC protest leader arrested

More than a dozen states have set records for the number of new COVID-19 cases in a week, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data shows.

Through late Sunday, 13 states – Alaska, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota and Wisconsin – had topped their own records for new cases in a seven-day period.

Meanwhile, in New York City, a protest leader decrying new restrictions issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo was arrested Sunday in connection with an attack on a journalist covering the demonstration last week.

Heshy Tischler, a City Council candidate and activist in the Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Borough Park, is facing charges of inciting people to riot and unlawful imprisonment.

New York is working to stave off new COVID-19 hot spots that have cropped up in clusters in and around New York City in recent weeks, many of them in Orthodox communities. The new restrictions include limits to religious gatherings, and some have accused Cuomo of unfairly targeting Orthodox Jews with his new order.

"I understand the desire to hold large religious ceremonies. I understand that. I understand how important it is to their culture and to their religion. I also understand that it, as a matter of fact, jeopardizes human life," Cuomo told reporters. "We know what happens. People get the virus, people get sick, people go into the hospital, people die. That is the trajectory."

Cuomo said Sunday that the clusters make up less than 3% of the state’s population but account for almost 18% of all new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Some significant developments:

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett began Monday, and the coronavirus will play a role, altering how the hearings operate and threatening to derail Republicans' tight deadline to confirm her before Election Day.

A World Health Organization official urged world leaders to stop "using lockdowns as your primary control method" for blunting a virus surge.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 7.7 million cases and 214,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data. There have been more than 37.6 million confirmed cases around the world and more than 1 million deaths.

🗺️ Mapping coronavirus: Track the U.S. outbreak, state by state.

This file will be updated throughout the day. For updates in your inbox, subscribe to The Daily Briefing newsletter.

Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden again tested negative Monday for COVID-19, his campaign said. Biden has routinely been tested since sharing the debate stage with President Donald Trump last month. Trump was hospitalized for treatment for COVID-19 just days after the event.

On Sunday, Trump claimed he no longer has COVID-19 even though the White House refuses to say whether he has tested negative for the disease. Trump’s physician said in a memo Saturday that he was “no longer considered a transmission risk to others."

Slightly more than half of Americans in a poll from Sports and Leisure Research Group say they already have or plan to stockpile food and other essentials this fall. The chief reason: fears of a resurgent pandemic, which could lead to disruptions such as new restrictions on businesses.

“We still see a majority of Americans are concerned that we will see more spikes in COVID, and it's beginning to rear its head in a number of states,” says Jon Last, president of the Sports and Leisure Research Group.

Of those who are stockpiling, the majority are concerned about an increase in infection rates, but a smaller share of people say they are worried about unrest surrounding the election next month. Still, shoppers are unlikely to see the types of shortages experienced in March and April, when states enacted stay-at-home orders and grocery shelves were emptied of essentials such as toilet paper and flour.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his plan to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus with a three-level approach to lockdowns, extending more expansive shutdowns to the areas most affected by the virus.

Johnson said the plan would “simplify and standardize” British rules around virus restrictions, which had been localized. The new categories – medium, high or very high risk – allow for varying degrees of closures, limits or curfews in public gatherings, bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos and other high-risk settings.