Coronavirus updates: In one-week span, US reports highest number of cases during pandemic; NIH halts monoclonal antibody trial

The U.S. had more than 481,372 new cases of COVID-19 last week, setting a record for the most new infections reported in a week since the pandemic began.

Nearly half the country set records for new COVID-19 cases in a week while five states had a record number of deaths in a week: Montana, North Carolina, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Wisconsin's public health officials and contact tracers say they're struggling to keep up with virus spread, while El Paso, Texas, is airlifting COVID-19 patients to neighboring hospitals and converting the civic center into a medical site for an additional 100 beds.

The U.S. reports a new COVID-19 case every 1.26 seconds, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Worldwide, there have been more than 43 million coronavirus infections.

In Washington, Vice President Mike Pence plans to attend several scheduled events this week, including the final vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday, despite several of his aides testing positive for COVID-19.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 8.6 million cases and 225,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 43.3 million cases and 1.15 million deaths.

The National Institutes of Health has stopped a trial of a monoclonal antibody being tested in hospitalized patients with advanced COVID-19, deciding that it was unlikely to be of help. A similar trial in patients at an earlier stage of disease will continue, Eli Lilly and Co., which makes the antibody, said late Monday.

The trial was stopped earlier this month because of safety concern. Lilly said that an analysis showed that the drug, bamlanivimab, was not dangerous, but also unlikely to help advanced patients.

President Donald Trump, who received a different pair of monoclonal antibodies when he was sick with COVID-19, has proclaimed them a “cure” and promised to provide them free to any American who needs them.

The company that makes the drug he took, Regeneron, has requested an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin providing it. Lilly has requested similar authorization for bamlanivimab in recently diagnosed high-risk patients.

With an average of 3,400 new cases each day just in the last week in Wisconsin – the third highest per-person rate in the U.S. – contact tracers are now so overrun that some have begun to wonder whether the job is futile.

A person who tests positive might report 10 or more close contacts who need to be reached quickly. Multiply that by 3,400 and the task becomes impossible: close to 40,000 people for the state's little more than 1,000 tracers to reach with each new day.

Some Wisconsin counties are now stopping short of reaching out to an infected person's contacts, instead asking the infected person to do it themselves. That includes Dane County, the second-most populous in the state, which said in a news release this week it has switched to a “crisis model.”

DHS chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard told reporters last week that Wisconsin's entire public health infrastructure – including state, local and tribal health departments – "cannot keep up."

California’s financially battered restaurants filed government claims Monday to recover more than $100 million in fees for liquor and health permits and tourism charges that they say were assessed even though their businesses were shuttered or only partially operating under long-running coronavirus orders.

Few industries have been hit as hard during the pandemic as restaurants, which in California were ordered closed, reopened, closed for a second time and then were allowed to welcome customers again with restrictions. Thousands of restaurants have closed permanently.

