Coronavirus updates: Trump is the 'single largest driver' of COVID misinformation; Massive airline layoffs could begin today

Airline layoffs could begin Thursday with American and United announcing plans to furlough 32,000 workers as lawmakers and the White House struggle to reach agreement on another COVID-19 stimulus relief package.

A vote on the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill was postponed to Thursday to allow House Speaker and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to negotiate a bipartisan deal, a Democratic aide who was unable to discuss internal deliberations publicly.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are surging in the Midwest, including Wisconsin, where President Donald Trump is scheduled to have a rally Saturday. Some hospitals are wait-listing patients or sending them to other facilities; Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, for example, was at 94% capacity on Tuesday, according to officials.

Globally, September was the worst month for India during the pandemic. The country reported 86,821 new coronavirus cases and 1,181 fatalities on Thursday.

Some significant developments:

House Democrats postponed a vote on the proposed $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill until Thursday amid negotiations on a potential bipartisan deal.

The NFL postponed the Tennessee Titans' scheduled game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers following an outbreak with Titans' staff and players.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves lifted a statewide mask mandate in place since early August. Face coverings will still be required in schools and certain businesses.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 7.2 million cases and over 206,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been 34 million cases and more than 1 million fatalities.

President Trump is the 'single largest driver' of COVID misinformation

Mere days after President Donald Trump sparred with former Vice President Joe Biden on the national stage, disseminating multiple falsehoods on voting and mail-in ballots, a study by Cornell has found that the president is the "single largest driver of misinformation around COVID." The findings, first reported on by the New York Times, identified 11 topics of misinformation, including false theories about the provenance of the virus and ineffective "miracle cures" such as the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, that circulated in "traditional media" outlets. Researchers also found "that the majority of COVID misinformation is conveyed by the media without question or correction."

“That’s concerning in that there are real-world dire health implications," lead author Sarah Evanega told the Times.

Researchers from Kansas State University and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have found that mosquitoes cannot transmit COVID-19 from an infected person to an uninfected person. They gave mosquitoes blood infected with COVID-19 and found that the virus did not replicate in the mosquitoes. "We conclude that (the) biting (insects) do not pose a risk for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to humans or animals following a SARS-CoV-2 infected blood meal," researchers wrote in the journal bioRxiv. The study has yet to be peer-reviewed.

The bugs, which are notorious for disseminating dengue, Zika and other viruses, resulted in Florida Keys officials releasing more than 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes over the span of the next two years to limit the spread of dengue.

An outbreak in Washington state that has infected at least 25 people is linked to a spa. King County's public health department is advising individuals who visited Salish Lodge and Spa in Snoqualmie, Wash. between Sept. 16 and Sept. 30 to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine for two weeks. The spa has since temporarily suspended operations, and is cooperating with the department on reopening efforts.

"We have further intensified (safety) efforts by proactively partnering with Public Health – Seattle & King County to provide widespread and expedited testing for our team members, as well as engaging a third-party for full-property sanitization on top of our already elevated standards." said spa manager Alan Stephens in a statement.