Coronavirus updates: US surpasses 100K cases in a day again; Missouri poll worker with COVID-19 dies after working election

After the United States recorded more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time Wednesday, the record was surpassed again Thursday as 121,888 new COVID-19 infections were tallied across the country.

That's about 85 cases per minute.

On Friday, new coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts begin, including a statewide face mask mandate, closure of some businesses, and limits to indoor and outdoor gatherings.

In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills issued a mask mandate regardless of whether people can physically distance from others. Across the country, Idaho is seeing a record number of daily cases and hospitals are running out of space for COVID-19 patients.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 9.6 million cases and more than 234,900 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: more than 48.7 million cases and 1.2 million deaths.

Starting Friday night, Massachusetts residents will be breaking the law if they're out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless on the way to or from work or school. The curfew is the latest effort to stem the growing COVID-19 outbreak in the state, which was hard-hit in the spring but enjoyed a low infection rate in the summer and early fall.

In the last week, the state, which had around 200 cases a day for most of the summer, has routinely seen daily caseloads above 1,200. And it's likely to get worse.

The move is aimed at closing restaurants and bars earlier in the night, before people lose their inhibitions and get careless about COVID-19 safeguards. But it remains to be seen whether criminalizing such everyday activities as a late-night stroll is a good idea – or will have any effect on the virus case count.

William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, said he's dubious curfews will do much to curb infections. "Curtailing the evening for dining by an hour or so isn't likely to make a very large impact," said Hanage. "I can't think of a single place where further action was not necessary."

In a similar effort, Denver announced Friday it will begin a nightly "Home By 10" order, requiring residents to remain in their homes from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The order goes into effect Sunday and runs until Dec. 7. It will be temporarily suspended on Thanksgiving Day.

Unless traveling to and from work or for an essential business allowed to be open during those hours, residents must remain home and cannot congregate with anyone outside of their dwelling.

Infection rates and hospitalizations are rising, with Denver’s seven-day moving average of new cases at 419 on Thursday, up from 290 on Oct. 29.

Some grocery store chains are bringing back limits on purchasing certain items including toilet paper as COVID-19 cases spike in the U.S.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Kroger said they have "proactively and temporarily set purchase limits to two per customer" on items including toilet paper, paper towels, disinfecting wipes and hand soap. The limits went into effect around Monday, the grocer chain said.

Other chains that have reimposed limits in recent days include H-E-B and the Giant Company. Wegmans said it has had limits on purchasing toilet paper and paper towels since May and will continue to maintain them.

When the coronavirus pandemic first upended the lives of Americans in March, consumers rushed to stores to stockpile products such as toilet paper, paper towels and disinfecting wipes.

After weeks of stabilizing, the COVID-19 unit at Louisville's Jewish Hospital is full and staying full with seriously ill patients hospitalized for days or even weeks.

"My census is higher now than it was back at the beginning of the pandemic, and that scares me a lot," Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor, a University of Louisville Health physician, told members of the Louisville Metro Board of Health on Wednesday.