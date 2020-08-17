Coronavirus updates: Why you really should get your flu shot this year; New Zealand delays election; US passes 170K deaths

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on House lawmakers to return this week to vote on a bill that would block the changes that the Trump administration has made to the U.S. Postal Service.

Pelosi and other Democrats say the changes will cause a slowing of the flow of mail and potentially jeopardize the November election. Pelosi's request comes after a testy few days over the Postal Service and whether it's up to handling an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots this year because of increased vote-by-mail eligibility amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, public health officials are urging the public to get flu vaccines, saying they're even more important than ever because of COVID-19.

The flu shot isn't always effective, but it's much better than nothing. And it's hard to know how the flu will interact with COVID-19.

Here are some significant developments:

The virtual Democratic Convention begins Monday. There will be no crowds, little pageantry and entirely uncharted waters at the remote event this year.

Five months into the coronavirus pandemic, Michigan and Maryland top 100,000 cases.

Today's numbers: The U.S. has 5.4 million confirmed infections and more than 170,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 775,000 deaths and more than 21 million cases, according to John Hopkins University data.

Some contractors double-dipped government funds, receiving relief money and contracts.

The New York Times reported Sunday that scientists are beginning to see signs of lasting immunity of COVID-19, even after someone only has mild symptoms of the novel disease.

The findings have been published in a number of new studies, some that have yet to be peer-reviewed, but the data is encouraging that antibodies and some immune cells are present months after an infection.

“Things are really working as they’re supposed to,” Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona, told the Times.

Bitter negotiations for a new coronavirus stimulus deal dissolved into an ugly blame game by the time lawmakers left Washington last week with no deal, no progress to report and no plans to return until September. By the end, the two sides refused to even meet.

The disaster of those failed discussions hangs over both parties as they shift their attention to two weeks of national political conventions, and likely pushes a deal until sometime well after Labor Day.

That means that, while political leaders party, unemployed Americans will have to do without the bolstered benefits that have allowed them to make ends meet; cash-strapped state and local governments will be left in the lurch; and uncertainty will continue to linger over a series of executive orders made by President Donald Trump that aimed to offer some relief.

– Michael Collins, Christal Hayes and Nicholas Wu

Getting a flu vaccine this year is even more important because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flu shot isn't always effective, but it's much better than nothing, said Dr. Sheila Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Getting vaccinated can help keep the pressure off hospitals, too.

"The worst-case scenario is we have a very active flu season that overlaps with the respiratory infection of COVID-19," Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a recent conversation with Cardiology Magazine. "Worst-case because that would really complicate matters from a diagnostic standpoint, from a therapeutic standpoint, and the standpoint of putting a lot of stress on the health care system."

– Karen Weintraub

Axios reported Sunday that President Donald Trump wants the Food and Drug Administration to approve an extract from the oleander plant to be marketed as a dietary supplement or approved as a COVID-19 cure despite any evidence of the extract's efficacy.

The report says Trump showed support for the extract's approval in an Oval Office meeting in July. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell both have shown support for the extract, too, Axios reported, and Lindell recently invested in a company that makes the product.