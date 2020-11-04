Coronavirus updates: Kentucky passes 'grim milestone'; Europe increases restrictions; 21 states set weekly case records; 232K US deaths

Wisconsin and Kentucky set troubling new records, Europe tightened some restrictions and voters went to the polls Tuesday even as the coronavirus surge continued its sweep across America.

In Wisconsin, health officials reported a record 5,771 new cases with 52 more deaths, along with an increase in its testing positivity rate. The state has been one of the nation’s hotspots the last few weeks, and officials are concerned about a 44% average rise in daily cases.

Meanwhile, Kentucky surpassed a “grim milestone” according to Gov. Andy Beshear as the state recorded 11 new deaths, bringing its total to more than 1,500. “It appears that we are going to lose a significant number of additional Kentuckians … unless we do better,” Beshear said.

In D.C., Dr. Deborah Brix, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, warned that the United States is about to enter the “most deadly phase of this pandemic … leading to increased mortality” according to a report obtained by the Washington Post. Brix predicted that America will soon see more than 100,000 new cases each day.

And across the Atlantic, new restrictions are in place in Austria, Greece and Sweden. Germany imposed a partial shutdown Monday, with Italy, France, Kosovo and Croatia also implementing tighter measures. England is scheduled to go back into lockdown on Thursday, though schools and universities are expected to stay open. Russia is also experiencing a surge in infections.

Here's what to know today:

Germany and the U.K. announced plans Tuesday to expand virus testing as European countries battled rapidly increasing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Twenty-one states set records for new cases in a week, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Monday, with five states reporting a record number of deaths: Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Artificial intelligence technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology can detect virus infection in a COVID-19 patient using a voice recording of their cough, according to a report published Tuesday in the IEEE Open Journal of Engineering in Medicine and Biology.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 9.3 million cases and 232,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: more than 47.4 million cases and 1.21 million deaths.

USA TODAY analysis shows 21 states set weekly COVID-19 case records

A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Tuesday shows 21 states set records for new cases in a week while three states had a record number of deaths in a week.

New case records were set in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon,Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

Record numbers of deaths were reported in Montana, North Carolina and South Dakota.

– Michael Stucka

Kentucky surpasses 'grim milestone' of 1,500 deaths

Kentucky’s coronavirus-related deaths surpassed 1,500 on Tuesday as the COVID-19 surge continued with the sixth-highest number of daily virus cases reported in the state, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The state posted 11 virus-related deaths, raising Kentucky’s death toll to at least 1,503, he said.

“That is a grim milestone,” Beshear said at a news conference. “And it appears that we are going to lose a significant number of additional Kentuckians unless we pick it up, unless we do better.”

The Democratic governor also stressed the need to wear masks in public and to follow social distancing and other health guidelines.

Beshear reported 1,795 new virus cases statewide Tuesday, increasing the total number of cases to more than 111,000 since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, virus-related hospitalizations in Kentucky continued to rise, with 1,037, the governor said. The state’s positivity rate was 6.24%.

Record new number of cases in Wisconsin

Wisconsin health officials reported a record 5,771 new coronavirus cases and 52 more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with a testing positivity rate tracking ever higher.

Hospitalizations rose by 247 in the state, which for weeks has ranked as one of the nation’s worst hot spots for the virus. The state’s daily average of new cases has risen by 44% over the past two weeks, making it fourth-worst in the country for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Wisconsin had risen over the past two weeks to 14.72% as of Monday.

Wisconsin has recorded 2,102 deaths from the virus.

A medical staff member tends to a patient inside the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the San Filippo Neri hospital in Rome on Tuesday.

