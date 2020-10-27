Coronavirus updates: New Jersey's largest city sets curfew starting Tuesday; Los Angeles County reaches 300K cases; Dow drops 650 points

Los Angeles County reached 300,000 COVID-19 infections and 7,000 deaths on Monday and health officials said the Lakers' NBA Finals victory on Oct. 11 may have contributed to a spike in cases.

“It is impossible to determine the exact exposures that contributed to this increase,’’ the L.A. County Department of Public Health said. “However, it is highly likely that gatherings to watch and/or celebrate the Lakers, along with any other gatherings that occurred 2-3 weeks ago where people weren’t wearing face coverings and were in close contact with each other, contributed to the rise in L.A. County cases.’’

Health officials are worried there could be another spike if the Dodgers finish off the Tampa Bay Rays to win their first World Series title since 1988. Game 6 is Tuesday night, with the Dodgers up 3-2 in the series.

In Texas, where coronavirus cases are nearing 900,000, according to a USA TODAY analysis, Texas State University on Monday announced it will hold two in-person commencement ceremonies in December. Both ceremonies will be held outdoors with no more than 25% capacity.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 8.7 million cases and 225,700 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 43.4 million cases and 1.15 million deaths.

Jakaya Lewis, left, waits in line with her mother Trina Ayers to get tested for COVID-19 on Monday at an urgent care clinic in Newark, N.J. More

New Jersey's largest city begins new coronavirus curfew starting Tuesday

The mayor of Newark, the largest city in New Jersey, is ordering all nonessential businesses to close by 8 p.m. starting Tuesday. Mayor Ras J. Baraka on Monday introduced new coronavirus restrictions as the city experiences a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

“This is not the first time COVID-19 has threatened our city and its residents at this magnitude and once again, we will meet this challenge with determination and guided by data,” Baraka said in a news release. “We did it once before and we can do it again.”

The order requires all nonessential businesses, including restaurants and bars, to close by 8 p.m. Nail salons, beauty salons and barbershops will be open by appointment only with no customers allowed to wait inside. All sports games and practices have been canceled in the city's East Ward, which has the highest positivity rate of more than 25%, CBS New York reports.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is surging in the state. Health officials on Monday reported 948 hospitalizations – the highest since July. Gov. Philip D. Murphy on Saturday extended the state's Public Health Emergency after health officials reported 1,994 new positive cases, the highest daily total since May 5.

University of Arizona asks students who travel for Thanksgiving not to return to campus

With Halloween and Thanksgiving approaching, the University of Arizona is putting measures in place to prohibit the spread of COVID-19.

The university is asking all students to fill out a survey on their planned Thanksgiving travel and to schedule a COVID-19 test as close to their travel date as possible to prohibit the transmission of COVID-19. After Thanksgiving, all classes will be held online only and students who travel out of the Tucson area are encouraged to finish the semester remotely.

University officials are also requiring students to select one of the three following travel options: Students planning to travel for Thanksgiving break can choose to complete the rest of the semester outside of the Tucson area or completely online from their student residence. Students who do not travel for Thanksgiving break are able to complete the semester as is from their student residence.

– Brooke Newman, Arizona Republic

