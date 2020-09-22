Coronavirus updates: Boo! CDC shuns trick-or-treating; Fauci on 'The Daily Show' is no laughing matter; US nears 200K deaths

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus was quietly poised to surpass 200,000 on Tuesday, less than eight months after the first American fatality.

The U.S. reached 100,000 deaths in May. Now, some experts estimate the death toll could double by year's end.

Fatigue for social distancing and the push to get back into offices and schools could fuel new cases – and deaths – in the coming weeks and months. Experts at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predict 410,000 deaths by January.

Life marches on. Hollywood is primed to make a comeback after months of filming delays, and the Centers for Disease Control has issued guidelines for relatively safe Halloween celebrations. Traditional trick-or-treating gets the thumbs-down. And a public relations staffer at the National Institutes of Health is set to "retire" after being exposed for writing articles on a conservative website that attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci, who runs the agency.

Our travel writer David Oliver checked in at a few hotels to check out their coronavirus protocols. Here's what he found.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention walked back changed guidance on how the coronavirus spreads. On Friday, the CDC posted an update on its website saying 6 feet may not be sufficient to keep people safe and that ventilation was key to easing transmission indoors. But on Monday, the agency said the new guidance was a "draft version" that was "posted in error."

Some economists say the U.S. could fall into a double-dip recession if Congress fails to pass another coronavirus stimulus package.

📈 Today's numbers: Minnesota, Montana, Utah, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Puerto Rico set records for new cases in the week ending Monday. The U.S. has reported more than 6.8 million cases and 199,800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been more than 31.3 million cases and 965,000 fatalities.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he has no qualms about harshly penalizing coaches who violate the NFL’s protocols mandating that they wear facemasks while roaming the sidelines. The NFL on Monday fined three coaches – San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, Denver’s Vic Fangio and Seattle’s Pete Carroll – a $100,000 each for disregarding the policy. Additionally, their respective teams were docked $250,000 apiece.

“It’s consistent with the message,” Goodell told USA TODAY Sports. “You can’t let up. We’ve got to consistently do the things that have gotten us to this place and not think, ‘OK, things have gone so well, so it’s okay now.’ It’s not. You’ve got to stay on your toes and we’ve got to continue to be disciplined.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci's appearance on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" on Monday night was no laughing matter. Fauci denied having any political agenda and lamented the politicization taking place over public health protocols for combating COVID-19. He also acknowledged and decried the "confused messages" coming from the Trump administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"What has evolved now is that people almost take sides, like wearing a mask or not is a political statement, and that’s really very unfortunate, totally unfortunate," Fauci said. "This is a purely public health issue. It should not be one against the other.”

Historian sees irony in cancellations of Mayflower anniversary events

Many of the art exhibits, festivals and lectures planned to mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower's arrival at what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts, have been delayed or canceled due to coronavirus concerns, a development historian Elizabeth Fenn finds ironic. Disease introduced by traders and settlers – either by happenstance or intention – played a significant role in the “conquest” of Native people.

“The irony obviously runs quite deep,” says Fenn, a history professor at the University of Colorado Boulder who has studied disease in Colonial America. “Novel infections did most of the dirty work of colonization.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidelines highlighting different levels of risk for Halloween fun.

Pumpkin carving at home or outside at a distance from others, participating in a virtual costume contest or having a "scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search" at home are all considered lower risk.