Coronavirus updates: Global cases exceed 48M as US passes 100K single-day count; China bars UK travelers; 233K US deaths

A fall surge of COVID-19 — the one experts warned for months was likely — seems to be in full effect, as the United States reported 100,000 new daily cases for the first time on Thursday.

That staggering number comes less than a week after surpassing more than 9 million confirmed cases, which is more than any other country.

It also comes two days after Americans went to the polls to elect a president, though the virus wasn't on most voters' minds: only 1 in 6 voters cited the pandemic as most important to their vote. Follow election news here.

Cases are on the rise in the U.S. and across the globe, as numerous other countries tighten restrictions and some prepare for more lockdowns. According to a USA TODAY analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, the last 1,000,000 coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide were reported in less than 36 hours — a rate of 7.8 cases every second.

Here's what to know today:

The chair of Britain’s coronavirus vaccine task force says data evaluating the efficacy and safety of the two most advanced candidates should be available in early December.

As the pandemic surges on across the nation, the NFL and college football continue to feel its effects. Another NFL quarterback is sidelined and another ACC game is postponed.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 9.4 million cases and 233,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: more than 48 million cases and 1.22 million deaths.

China bars entry for residents from Britain as cases rise in United Kingdom

China is suspending entry for most foreign passport holders who reside in Britain, reacting to a new surge of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom.

The suspension covers those holding visas or residence permits issued prior to Nov. 3, with exceptions for diplomats and some others. Foreign nationals wishing to visit China for emergency needs may apply for special case visas.

The Chinese Embassy in London says the suspension will be “assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.”

China has largely contained the spread of coronavirus within the country but continues to record imported cases, including another 20 reported Thursday. Chinese officials require all people arriving in China to undergo two weeks of quarantine.

Two possible COVID-19 vaccines could be ready by December, scientists say

The chair of Britain’s coronavirus vaccine task force says data evaluating the efficacy and safety of the two most advanced candidates should be available in early December.

Kate Bingham told a Parliamentary committee on Wednesday that data on the two vaccine candidates — developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and Pfizer and BioNTech — should be available by then. After that, the vaccine candidates will need regulatory approval, Bingham says.

“If we get that, we have the possibility of deploying by year end,” she says.

Oxford Vaccine Trial Chief Investigator Andrew Pollard said results from late-stage trials could be presented by then, Reuters reported. The National Health Service in England is preparing to start distributing a possible vaccine before Christmas, just in case one is ready by then.

UK to roll out rapid COVID-19 testing in Liverpool

A half-million people in the English city of Liverpool will be regularly tested for COVID-19 in Britain’s first citywide trial of widespread, rapid testing that the government hopes will be a new weapon in combating the pandemic.

Testing will begin later this week at sites throughout the city using a variety of technologies, including new methods that can provide results in an hour or less, the government said in a statement Tuesday. Everyone who lives or works in the city in northwestern England will be offered the test, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes mass testing will provide a way out of the coronavirus crisis, which has killed more than 46,000 people across the U.K. in Europe’s deadliest outbreak. England is scheduled to go into a second national lockdown on Thursday as the government struggles to control a second wave of infections that risks swamping hospitals and emergency rooms.

Liverpool has one of the highest infection rates in England, with more than 410 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 225 per 100,000 for the nation as a whole.

