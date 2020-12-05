Coronavirus updates: Fauci expects 'drastic' restrictions in some areas; model projects more than 500,000 US deaths by April

Joel Shannon, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Some areas of the country will likely again need temporary “drastic” and “draconian” measures — such as shutdowns or the suspension of elective procedures — to protect the nation's health care system as COVID-19 continues to spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday.

That's because the nation is facing a “surge upon a surge” of cases that will likely continue to mount, Fauci said in interview with CNN. The number of coronavirus cases was already growing rapidly before Thanksgiving, a time when many Americans traveled and gathered, likely further escalating the virus' reach.

The extent of the Thanksgiving-related surge won't fully be known until almost Christmas — when yet another surge of cases may again start, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director said.

Infections and deaths continued climbing in recent weeks, leading the influential Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model to project on Friday that the U.S. will surpass half-a-million COVID-19 deaths by April. Fauci didn't disagree, given the uncertainty of the coming weeks.

But good news continues on the vaccine front, he said. Some hospitals already have candidate vaccines in hand and are ready to start administering doses as soon as they receive the official emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Here's what to know:

  • Health officers in six San Francisco Bay Areas counties have issued a new stay-at-home order ahead of a state plan.

  • Student loan borrowers won't have to make payments on federal student loans until the end of January, the U.S. Education Department said Friday, extending a pandemic-era reprieve through the first days of the Joe Biden presidency.

  • U.S. employers added a disappointing 245,000 jobs in November despite the looming halt of extended jobless benefits and other federal lifelines for millions of Americans.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 14 million cases and over 279,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 66 million cases and 1.5 million deaths.

📰 What we're reading: Will you be required to get vaccinated? The short answer is yes, for some Americans. But not anytime soon, and not by the federal government. Read why.

This file will be updated throughout the day. For updates in your inbox, subscribe to The Daily Briefing newsletter.

Hospitals brace for crisis-care mode: Too many patients, not enough staff

COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations are at record levels and the rising case toll from Americans' holiday travel has created an unprecedented surge with no relief in sight. The problem is especially ominous in the nation’s intensive care units – specialized units crowded with a record number of critically ill Americans as the nation struggles through the most dangerous phase of the pandemic.

On Thursday, California announced stay-at-home orders for regions where intensive care units are nearly full. A growing chorus of medical experts say hospitals and states must prepare to shift to crisis-care mode, a designation with standards for hospitals to navigate life-and-death decisions when they become overwhelmed.

Crisis standards mean hospitals with too many patients and not enough staff likely will need to triage patients, prioritizing care to those mostly likely to benefit when demand outstrips resources.

“What we see now is just the beginning of the post-Thanksgiving peak,” said Eric Toner, senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “It’s going to be huge and it’s going to be awful.” Read more.

– Ken Alltucker

‘A lot more’ must be done to distribute vaccine, Biden says

President-elect Joe Biden said more must be done to plan the distribution of vaccines for COVID-19 after they are approved, but that his health advisers are developing plans.

“There’s a lot more that has to be done,” Biden told reporters. “There is no detailed plan that we’ve seen anyway about how you get the vaccine out of a container into an injection syringe and into an arm.”

He called the anticipated distribution “difficult and expensive.” He also said it must be equitable, to ensure that communities of color receive vaccinations beyond those distributed through major drugstore chains that might not have offices in all neighborhoods.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Biden said.

— Michael Collins and Bart Jansen

COVID-19 side effects mean your body is reacting properly, experts say

Americans will likely experience at least one side effect from the COVID-19 vaccine, but doctors say that’s normal and you should still get vaccinated.

In Moderna’s trials, where more than half of Phase 1 study participants experienced some side effect, the company said the most common side effects in Phase 3 were fatigue, muscle soreness and aches, joint pain, headache, and pain, redness or swelling at the injection site. In Pfizer/BioNTech Phase 3 trials, the probability of getting fatigued or a headache was 3.8% and 2%, respectively.

Dr. Melanie Swift, an occupational medicine physician helping lead the COVID-19 vaccination plan at the Mayo Clinic, said it’s important to educate Americans about the vaccines’ side effects or it may deter people from getting the second dose.

“Just because you’re sore doesn’t mean that (the vaccine) didn’t work or wasn’t effective. It just means that your body responded the way it’s supposed to,” she said. “It’s important to take both doses or that first dose was all for nothing.” Read more here.

– Adrianna Rodriguez

COVID-19 resources from USA TODAY

In your inbox: Stay up to date with the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic from the USA TODAY Network. Sign up for the daily Coronavirus Watch newsletter.

Tips for coping: Every Saturday and Tuesday we'll be in your inbox, offering you a virtual hug and a little bit of solace in these difficult times. Sign up for Staying Apart, Together.

On Facebook: A lot is still unknown about the coronavirus. But what we do know, we're sharing with you. Join our Facebook group, Coronavirus Watch, to receive daily updates in your feed and chat with others in the community about COVID-19.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID update: Fauci expects 'drastic' restrictions; Thanksgiving surge

Latest Stories

  • Raptors open 2020-21 season on Dec. 23 against Pelicans

    The Raptors will open the 2020-21 season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 23.

  • Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Austin Ekeler's all-around game can't be stopped

    It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season, so make sure to check out these rankings before you set your lineup.

  • NHL reportedly shifts focus to Jan. 15 start date but financial hurdles remain

    It seems the NHL and NHLPA had some meaningful discussions over the last few days.

  • Kyrie Irving avoids media, issues statement 'to ensure that my message is conveyed properly'

    Kyrie Irving did things his own way Friday.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns says he's lost seven family members to COVID-19

    Karl-Anthony Towns said he "hasn't been in a good place" since his mother died in April.

  • Texas Rangers name ex-pitcher Chris Young as new GM

    Chris Young, who pitched in the big leagues for parts of 13 seasons, has been named Texas Rangers GM.

  • Tom Brady's company — TB12 Inc. — received nearly $1 million from PPP loan in 2020

    Tom Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers in 2020.

  • Raptors offensive guru Chris Finch aims to create 'unpredictable' offense

    New Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch has a long history with head coach Nick Nurse and is excited to coach alongside him instead of against him. Finch discusses his relationship with Nurse, improving the Raptors half-court offense and how playing in Tampa will have its perks.

  • Sources: COVID-19 restrictions could force all NFL franchises out of California for rest of 2020 season

    What the NFL doesn’t want is a repeat of the messy back-and-forth between the 49ers and Santa Clara County officials.

  • Podcast: Pascal Siakam reflects on joyless bubble performance, season expectations

    William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of CBC Sports to discuss the journey of Pascal Siakam.

  • With Olympic uncertainty, Canada's Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander focused on NBA season

    These are uncertain times. Certainly you've heard that refrain too often from too many people over the last nine months. And more than likely you'll continue hearing it until life returns to some semblance of normal. The NBA released its schedule on Friday, one that is normally written in stone. But this season, only the first half was unveiled so that the league can work postponed games into the second half. At the very least, the NBA knows it intends to crown a champion by July 22 – one day before the men's Olympic basketball tournament begins. For Canada, that statement in itself is loaded, as the country must win a last-chance qualifier beginning June 29 to book its ticket to Toyko in the first place. That means, with the NBA season slated to open in less than three weeks, Canadian players know the league's uncertain schedule is the only definite chance they'll have to perform on a big stage. "[The Olympics] would be a really good experience, especially being in a different country playing. I look forward to it. I just hope it happens. Like I said, just trying to get through this season the best way we can, try to get it through it healthy and then look ahead," Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray said in his season-opening media availability. WATCH | Is this the golden era of Canadian basketball?: Murray, the 23-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native broke out in the NBA bubble, posting multiple 50-point games as the Nuggets reached the West final, where they eventually lost to the champion Los Angeles Lakers. That spotlight Murray earned means more responsibility is coming his way this season as the Nuggets look to take the next step. Individually, he said he's worked on defence and rebounding as a means of jumpstarting his polished offensive game. "You can get locked in on offence or just on one side of the court, but when you're locked in entirely and really vocal on defence, the offence will take care of itself," Murray said. If the Nuggets are to reach the same heights this season, Murray would be unavailable for Canada's qualifying tournament. It would also put his potential Olympic status in jeopardy with the quick turnaround to Tokyo. "If we do play at the Olympics, it will be a lot of fun to play with these guys and really get to see the roster we have," Murray said. As always in 2020, that's a big if. But a Canadian roster at its full potential would be the best the country has ever seen, led by Murray. "Going against the best athletes in the world on the biggest stage, it would be a lot of fun. Plus, you get to play with guys I never get to play with or practise with. I've got some good friends on there, too." One of those friends is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, entering his third NBA campaign. The 22-year-old from Toronto gets his chance to shine this season after the Thunder traded away veteran leaders Chris Paul and Steven Adams, while key pieces in Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder left in free agency. That leaves Gilgeous-Alexander to run the show. "I think I've worked hard enough to deserve that responsibility and trust from [GM] Sam [Presti] and the rest of the front office, the rest of the coaching staff. But really I'm just ready to take advantage of the opportunity I've been given," Gilgeous-Alexander said on Friday. WATCH | Canada's path to Tokyo: Along with fellow Canadian Luguentz Dort, the Thunder last season pushed James Harden and the Houston Rockets to Game 7 in a surprisingly scrappy first-round series. In the loaded West, playoffs may no longer be in the cards for the rebuilding squad, but that's what critics said before last season, too. "We're all NBA players just like the rest of the teams. We all run, jump, bleed, breathe the same way the rest of the teams do, so I don't feel like we're at a huge disadvantage. I think our main focus as a group is just to get better every day and never be static, never be satisfied and I think everything else will take care of itself," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Whether it's the playoffs, whether it's not the playoffs, it doesn't matter as long as we're getting better." Recently, the Thunder guard expressed extremely similar sentiments when discussing Canada's chances against a U.S. team at the Olympics. All of a sudden, Murray and Gilgeous-Alexander have become leaders on their NBA teams. That experience should only help if the Olympics happen, and if Canada qualifies, and if both are available to play. "Any time you play for your country, it's a different type of honour than just playing on a team or in a league," Murray said. It's still unclear whether the two will get that chance. But certainly, both will be ready if the time comes.

  • Lakers have more national TV games than half the NBA combined in league's new schedule

    More than half of the Lakers' first-half games will be on national television.

  • Vancouver Canucks' anthem singer gets the boot over plans to perform at anti-mask rally

    It appears the Vancouver Canucks have fired their longtime national anthem singer in response to reports he will be singing at a rally organized by COVID-19 deniers and anti-mask advocates. On Friday afternoon, the Vancouver Sun reported that Mark Donnelly had agreed to perform at a Saturday event in Vancouver protesting COVID-19 restrictions. Not long after, hockey team owner Francesco Aquilini tweeted at the newspaper to request a change in the headline from "Canucks anthem singer" to "former Canucks anthem singer." A Canucks spokesperson confirmed the news in an email to CBC, writing, "You are safe to say his days are over." Donnelly is a fixture at home games for the Canucks, but his political views have also attracted controversy in the past. In 2012, he sang the national anthem for an anti-abortion caravan as it passed through Vancouver.

  • Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for record $192,000 at auction

    A bidder spent big for the former president's Punahou School jersey.

  • Rangers hire new GM | FastCast

    The Rangers hire Chris Young as their next general manager, plus the Mets show interest in James McCann in this edition of FastCast

  • Marquette shocks No. 4 Wisconsin with wild, one-handed tip-in at buzzer

    Just like the unranked Golden Eagles drew it up.

  • Report: ESPN analyst Paul Pierce being sued by weed consultant over unpaid wages

    Paul Pierce is being sued for $42,000 plus unpaid overtime.

  • Colin Kaepernick's debut jersey becomes most expensive NFL jersey ever sold at auction

    Colin Kaepernick didn't even attempt a pass in the jersey. Now, it has sold for a record amount.

  • A thrice-rescheduled, Wednesday afternoon Raven-Steelers game somehow did fine in the ratings

    The game's numbers weren't much worse than your standard Monday Night Football game.

  • Calgary featherweight Hakeem Dawodu to fight on UFC 257 card featuring Conor McGregor

    TORONTO — Calgary featherweight (Mean) Hakeem Dawodu will face Shane (Hurricane) Burgos at UFC 257 on Jan. 23. It's a high-profile card given it marks the return of Conor McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. The Irish star takes on Dustin (The Diamond) Poirier in a rematch of the September 2014 fight that McGregor won by first-round knockout. The UFC 257 location has yet to be announced. Dawodu (12-1-1) has won five straight since losing his UFC debut by first-round submission to to Danny (The Hatchet) Henry in March 2018. The 29-year-old Canadian is coming off a split-decision victory over Zubaira (Warrior) Tukhugov at UFC 253 in September. Burgos (13-2-0) had his three-fight win streak snapped last June in a decision loss to Josh Emmett. Burgos, ranked 12th among 145-pound contenders, is 6-2-0 in the UFC. In other Canadian UFC news, light-heavyweight Misha Cirkunov has suffered an undisclosed injury in training. His Dec. 19 bout against Ryan (Superman) Spann will now take place early in 2021. Cirkunov, a Toronto native who trains in Las Vegas, is ranked 10th among 205-pound contenders while Spann is No. 12.   This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020 The Canadian Press