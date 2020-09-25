Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump's Virginia rally is 'public health risk,' official warns; Pac-12, Mountain West to play college football

A state health official is warning that President Donald Trump's scheduled rally Friday night at a Virginia airport, with nearly 4,000 people expected in attendance, poses a "severe public health threat."

"The rally poses a concerning public health risk," Dr. Natasha Dwamena, a Virginia Department of Public Health district director, wrote in a letter to the private company that leases the aircraft hangar where the rally is set to take place. She said the rally would defy Gov. Ralph Northam's public health order that bans gatherings of more than 250 people.

With the U.S. nearing 7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have agreed to talk about a new coronavirus relief package, the New York Times reported. Meanwhile, House Democrats are working on passing a $2.4 trillion measure next week.

Some significant developments:

United Airlines will roll out a new COVID-19 testing program for passengers beginning Oct. 15.

Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović tested positive for the coronavirus, AC Milan announced Thursday.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 6.9 million cases and 202,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there have been more than 32.2 million cases and over 983,000 fatalities. A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Thursday shows seven states — Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming, and also Puerto Rico — set records for new cases in a week while North Dakota had a record number of deaths in a week.

The Pac-12 will join the Big Ten in attempting to play football this fall, the league announced Thursday, reversing a decision made in August to postpone until the winter or spring at the earliest due to the health concerns posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mountain West Conference followed a few hours later by announcing an Oct. 24 return, the ninth of 10 FBS conferences that now plan to complete their seasons by Dec. 20.

Pac-12 play will begin on Nov. 6 with a seven-game schedule consisting of only league games and culminating with the conference championship game on Dec. 18.

– Paul Myerberg

A Virginia health official is warning that President Donald Trump's planned rally Friday poses a "severe public health threat" as 4,000 people are expected to attend.

Dr. Natasha Dwamena, a Department of Public Health district director, wrote a letter to the private company that leases the hangar where the rally is scheduled to take place. She said the rally at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport would defy Gov. Ralph's Northam's order banning gatherings of more than 250 people.

The governor's top health and transportation aides also sent letters to airport officials to remind them they have "the authority to enforce" the state's law.

A conservative radio host and chairman of the Virginia delegation for the Trump campaign said Democrats are trying to block the rally for political reasons. "Panic has set amongst Virginia Democrats," John Fredericks said.

Rio de Janeiro delayed its annual Carnival parade for the first time in a century due to the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday. Rio’s League of Samba Schools, LIESA, said the spread of the coronavirus has made it impossible to safely hold the traditional parades that are a cultural mainstay and, for many, a source of livelihood.

“Carnival is a party upon which many humble workers depend. The samba schools are community institutions, and the parades are just one detail of all that,” Luiz Antonio Simas, a historian who specializes in Rio’s Carnival, said in an interview with the Associated Press. “An entire cultural and productive chain was disrupted by COVID.”

Rio’s City Hall has yet to announce a decision about the Carnival street parties that also take place across the city.

