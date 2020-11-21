Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive; model estimates 471k US deaths by March; Cuomo to receive International Emmy

The U.S reported a record high of more than 195,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 Friday, the same week the nation surpassed 250,000 deaths from the coronavirus, by far the largest total in the world. Experts say it will get worse.

"Cases and deaths continue to increase steadily in most states," a Thursday Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation briefing says. "The pace of increase is faster than we expected, leading us to revise upward our forecast of deaths by March 1 to 471,000."

The influential model's projections assume 40 states will reinstate social distancing mandates by that time. If they don't, IHME researchers say deaths and cases will be even higher.

Meanwhile, numerous high-profile political figures including Donald Trump Jr. have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Florida Sen. Rick Scott announced Friday he has tested positive. He is the second Republican senator, along with Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, to announce positive tests this week.

And Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, announced Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after he attended a news conference with his father and other members of President Donald Trump's legal team alleging baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 11.9 million cases and more than 254,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 57.6 million cases and 1.37 million deaths.

Celebrating Thanksgiving amid a pandemic? We've done it before

On Thanksgiving more than a century ago, many Americans, like today, were living under various phases of quarantines and face mask orders. Millions were mourning loved ones. And health officials in many cities were issuing the same holiday warning: Stay home and stay safe.

"See that Thanksgiving celebrations are restricted as much as possible so as to prevent another flare-up," said a notice in the Omaha World Herald on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1918.

By late November of 1918, the U.S. – in the midst of the suffrage movement, Jim Crow and the tail end of WWI – was battling the ebbing second wave of the H1N1 influenza epidemic, also known as the Spanish flu. Here's how Americans celebrated Thanksgiving that year, and what happened next.

Cuomo to receive International Emmy for COVID-19 briefings

And the International Emmy goes to: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo, a Democrat whose daily briefings at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic received extensive airplay across the nation, will receive the International Emmy Founders Award.

The governor is being recognized in part for his use of television to inform people of the latest coronavirus updates at the height of the state's outbreak in March and April, according to The International Academy Of Television Arts & Sciences, which granted him the award.

Cuomo held more than 100 consecutive days of COVID-19 briefings, many of which were broadcast on cable news networks internationally. The governor will receive the International Emmy during a virtual award ceremony Monday. It's a separate ceremony from the better-known Primetime and Daytime Emmys, which focus on American television.

– Jon Campbell, New York State Team

Texas National Guard to provide aid to El Paso morgues during COVID-19 crisis

The Texas National Guard will be providing help to El Paso morgues as the region continues to be slammed by COVID-19 deaths.

"After completing an assessment of the situation on the ground in El Paso County this week, the state has mobilized a team of 36 Texas National Guard personnel to provide mortuary affairs support beginning at 9 o’clock tomorrow (Saturday) morning," Seth Christensen, spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said.

After the announcement, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego requested additional aid from Gov. Greg Abbott in the form of leeway to impose some restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Samaniego said in a letter to the governor's office that his previous order that was ended by an appellate court was done so erroneously and the order was not inconsistent with Abbott's statewide restrictions.

– El Paso Times

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, according to his spokesman.

"Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," his office said in a statement.

Trump Jr. is the latest person close to the president to test positive in recent days. Earlier on Friday, Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, announced he also tested positive a day after attending a press conference held by his father at the Republican National Committee headquarters.

The White House has struggled to contain at least three outbreaks of the virus in recent months. Trump was hospitalized after he tested positive, and several aides have since been infected.

– David Jackson

Pfizer takes candidate vaccine to FDA for emergency authorization

Pfizer said Friday it is filing for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, the next step in bringing its candidate vaccine to market. Health and other frontline workers could get the vaccine as soon as December but reaching everyone could take up to a year.

The move follows an announcement from Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech that its vaccine appears 95% effective against the coronavirus. Also this week, drug company Moderna released positive news, with its vaccine also showing a high rate of efficacy. Both candidates, each of which require two shots, protect more than 90% of those immunized, self-reported results indicate.

The FDA and an independent advisory board will review Pfizer's application before the vaccine is able to get into peoples' arms.

"If we do get people vaccinated to a high degree, then you can start talking about this umbrella or blanket of protection on society that would diminish dramatically the risk of a person being exposed or even being infected," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told USA TODAY earlier this week.

– Cara Richardson

Fauci says Santa Claus won't be spreading COVID-19 this Christmas

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said Santa Claus is coming to town. And he's not bringing COVID-19.

It should come as no surprise. As children already know, Santa is superhuman. He flies around the world in one night, delivers millions of toys and eats his weight in cookies.

But with millions of Americans already sick with COVID-19, children have been worried about Santa, especially this Christmas Eve when he visits millions of homes. And there's no denying that Santa, because he is older and overweight, would at first glance appear to be at higher risk of developing severe disease from COVID-19.

Fauci is telling kids not to worry, though. "Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody," he said.

— Adrianna Rodriguez and Grace Hauck

CDC recommends against holiday travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending against travel for Thanksgiving. Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC’s COVID-19 incident manager, said the "tragedy that could happen" is that family members could end up severely ill, hospitalized or dying. The CDC’s warning is the latest and most high profile about the risks of traveling as coronavirus cases rise nationwide. Officials in California, Illinois and other states have urged residents to avoid nonessential travel even as airlines tout holiday fare deals.

"These times are tough, it’s been a long outbreak, almost 11 months, and we understand people are tired," Walke said. "But this year we’re asking them to limit their travel."

– Sara M. Moniuszko

